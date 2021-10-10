When senior Amarion Black scored on a one-yard run for the Clarksville Blue Tigers with just under three minutes left in the first half, tying the Tigers’ home game against the James Bowie Pirates at 12-12, it looked like the Tigers would be in a close battle throughout four quarters of action in the district-opener at New Century Club Field.
But the Pirates had to march just 54 yards on their next possession to record an eight-yard touchdown run from Dylan Braley with less than a minute left in the first half. Quarterback Logan McCullough added the conversion run, and the Pirates would never trail again, enroute to a decisive 52-20 win.
“It was just momentum. We have got to do better responding to momentum, and remaining poised. But we have to just follow the process, and we are still growing,” Clarksville coach Jarrick Farmer explained. “In the fourth quarter we had the ball two times inside their 30, and we allowed our emotions to overtake us, and we weren’t mentally ready to take advantage of the situations.”
Bowie, which carried a 20-12 lead into the intermission, featured a running attack that turned out to be the story of the game, as Bowie would certainly control the game clock. That attack featured a large weapon in Brandon Obenoskey, who proved to be very difficult to tackle. Obenoskey scored four touchdowns in the game on runs of three, four, 12 and 16 yards out, while crossing the century mark in rushing.
Fellow back Braley also rushed for more than 100 yards in the contest, and scored three touchdowns on runs of 10, eight and three yards.
In reality, it was the Blue Tigers who helped make things a little easier for the Pirates, as Farmer’s young team made some mistakes that led to points.
And in the second half, with the Tigers trailing by just eight points, a pair of third period touchdown runs from Obenoskey allowed the Pirates to enter the final period with a commanding 36-12 advantage.
Clarksville finally added their final touchdown in the game when sophomore Johnathan Olguin fired a three-yard strike over the middle to speedster A’zarrion Presley with just under five minutes remaining in the game. Olguin added the conversion run, pulling Clarksville to within 36-20, but inexperience and that lack of poise certainly took center stage for the Tigers in the final period.
“Well, we just weren’t focused tonight,” Presley said. “We have got to put the pieces together, and do better next week. I just do what I can, and get the ball and play to win.”
In that final frame, the Tigers would move the football down to the Pirates’ 18-yard line, but Olguin was intercepted in the endzone. And on the team’s next possession, a pass attempt from the Bowie 30-yard line fell incomplete on fourth down with about eight minutes remaining. On the Tigers’ final two possessions of the game, Bowie recovered an onside kick, and later added a fumble recovery.
It was the Tigers who struck first in the game when junior back Naquavus Caesar scored on a strong 28-yard run in the first quarter. The conversion run failed, leaving Clarksville with their only lead of the game at 6-0.
Bowie inserted Obenoskey in the game in period two, and he scored on a tough run from 12 yards out to tie the game at 6-6 with nine and a half minutes remaining in the first half, as the Pirates conversion run also failed.
Following a Clarksville punt, Obenoskey handed Bowie a 12-6 advantage as he capped a 71-yard drive with his 16-yard blast with roughly three minutes remaining in the second period.
Presley stepped up for the Tigers in the contest as he hauled in six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded some tough tackles and strong plays defensively, while Caesar was the leading ground gainer for Clarksville as he surpassed the 80-yard mark in rushing.
With the first league game now over, Farmer’s troops hope to rebound next Friday night when the team travels to neighboring Detroit for a crucial district battle. The Eagles also fell on Friday night.
