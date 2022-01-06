The North Lamar Pantherettes sped out to a big early lead and cruised the rest of the way in a district-opening 55-33 drubbing of the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
The team was powered by Cydnie Malone, who scored 19, and Mylee Nottingham, who finished with 17.
“It was great to see Mylee have a big game like that,” North Lamar coach Brittney Tisdell said. “She’d been struggling a bit, but she came out and looked confident and really just relieved out there.”
Tisdell also pointed to the work done by Roselyn Spencer and Logan Dority, as each stepped up when a few of the team’s starter got into early foul trouble.
“They had to really step up and play heavy minutes in this game, and they had a really difficult task, because they had to go out and guard some really good guards, but both did an awesome job,” Tisdell said.
In addition to Malone and Nottingham, Lauren Dority scored seven, Maddie Walters and Hutton Pointer had four points each and Spencer and Logan Dority each chipped in two points.
