Many times, changes to a team’s coaching staff are a sign of underperformance or some form of offcourt issues. But though the Detroit Lady Eagles welcome new head coach Michelle Estrada this season, that certainly isn’t the case for them, as the program has seen plenty of success in recent years. And now, with Estrada at the helm, that isn’t expected to change any time soon.
Estrada hasn’t spent too much time with her new team, which has made it to the postseason several years in a row. But from what she has seen, she knows that yet another playoff appearance is well within the realm of possibility for this team.
“They’re fast, they’re competitive and they hustle,” Estrada said. “Those are all things I love to see from a team.”
Estrada said her philosophy to coaching is to help her players grow off the court as well as on it.
“I’m going to get onto them when I need to, but I’m going to baby them when I need to,” she said. “They’ll know what’s expected of them, but at the same time, they’re going to know that anything they need, that’s what I’m here for.”
On the court, Detroit fans can expect to see fast-paced, transition basketball.
“We’re going to look to push the ball,” Estrada said. “That’s going to be one of our strengths, these girls are fast. They love to get after it, they love to compete. So we’re going to look to push the ball and run up the score as much as we can.”
Defensively, Estrada said, the Lady Eagles will keep opposing teams on their toes with several looks, sometimes over the course of a single game.
“We’ll use man-to-man and zone, mixing it up,” the coach said. “There are going to be opponents who can shoot lights out and there are going to be opponents who can drive like no other, and we’ve got to be able to contain both.”
The team has plenty of talent, with several players tailor-made for various roles. Leaders for the team include CC Runels, a versatile scorer who will be called upon to shoulder more of the load offensively this year; Madeleine Marquez, a very good spot up shooter with a great feel for the game; Madison Gaddis is a slasher through and through, and an excellent facilitator of the offense to boot; and Braylin Craig is a terrific defender, who is able to stick to her assignment like glue.
If the team has one weakness, Estrada said, it’s the relative lack of size in the paint, as the Lady Eagles don’t have a true post.
“I don’t think that will be too big of an issue so long as everyone does their job,” Estrada said/ “We’re already playing a form of positionless basketball, and I’m excited to see what we can do.”
