Conference basketball play gets underway tonight for the men’s basketball team of Paris Junior College.
The PJC Dragons of Coach Bill Foy (6-3) will be in Jacksonville for a 7 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3).
The Dragons won their first two games of the season, lost the next three, and now have won their last four games to go into league play on a roll.
The Dragons have a balanced attack that lately has featured a potent 3-point scoring threat from Christian Ashby and Da’May Jones and strength on the boards from Koron Davis, Anthony Latty, Da’May Jones, Randarius Jones, and Ronald Holmes Jr.
Tariq Aman is the point guard that makes everything work.
Torrin Andrews is one of the first non-starters into the game and has provided good scoring and rebounding in every game.
