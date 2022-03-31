The early goings of Tuesday’s baseball game between the Prairiland Patriots and Chisum Mustangs was a close, tightly-contested affair. Then, in nearly the blink of an eye, it wasn’t. The Patriots used a big fifth inning to turn their slim 3-1 lead into a daunting 9-1 lead, and never looked back en route to a convincing 18-6 victory.
A triple and a double by Brooks Morrison and Jacob Veal, respectively, in the opening inning gave Prairiland a 2-0 lead out of the gate, and two innings later they grew their lead to 3-0 when Blake Lewis scored on a Braydan Nichols groundout, growing their lead to 3-0.
Chisum’s Colton Killingsworth got his team on the board in the next inning when he scored on a passed ball, setting the stage for the big fifth inning.
Grant Jordan, Rylan Berry and Chris Michael all drove in runs for the Pats in the frame, but the undoubted highlight of the inning came when Lewis turned on the jets for an inside-the-park homerun.
“I knew a fastball was coming and told myself to hit it up the middle and that’s what I did,” Lewis said with a grin. “When I rounded second, I honestly thought (head coach Chris Peacock) was going to give me the late stop but he didn’t, so I just accelerated.”
After that, the floodgates opened and Prairiland scored three runs in the fifth and another six in the seventh.
The Mustangs found hits by Evan Wood and Brayden Brown, and capitalized on some Prairiland errors, to add more runs of their own in the final innings, but the damage was done.
