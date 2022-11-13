EUSTACE - The Clarksville Blue Tigers really never had a chance to win their bidistrict playoff game played at Bulldog Stadium in Eustace against the Wortham Bulldogs on Friday night. Playing with just 15 players in uniform, Coach Chris Davis’s Tigers could not prevent Wortham from scoring early and often as the Bulldogs improved to 9-2 for the season after the 54-6 domination of the Tigers.
Clarksville, the third seed from District 9-2-A Division II, finishes the season with an overall record of 5-6. The Tigers closed their district run with a 3-2 record.
Wortham, the second seed from District 10 2-A Division I , finished number two in the league behind number one ranked Mart.
It was the Bulldogs who opened the game by scoring on their first four possessions of the contest, building a 32-0 lead at the end of the opening period.
The Bulldogs scored on plays that covered 5, 2, 9, and 37 yards, while in that mix a safety was added by the Bulldogs.
With cold temperatures, a powerful high wind and relentless defensive pressure from Wortham, Clarksville freshman quarterback Dot Morgan often found nowhere to throw in the first half.
In the second quarter, Wortham added another tally with 2:11 remaining in the first half. The successful two point conversion left the Bulldogs in command 40-0 at the intermission.
Morgan did find some success passing in the second half, as he managed to connect with senior receivers Zion Banks, Nikereion Marcy and Xae Owens.
It was Owens who accounted for the lone Clarksville score in the game when he hauled in a beautifully thrown 35-yard pass down the right sideline from Morgan that accounted for the six points with 11:51 left in the game, but that touchdown only closed the margin to 48-6, as the two point conversion failed.
Morgan was intercepted on two occasions during the game, while the Tigers also turned the ball over once by way of a fumble.
The Bulldogs, who will face Price Carlisle in the second round next week, compiled over 300 yards of offense while Morgan passed for more than 100 for the Blue Tigers.
Rivercrest High School also got knocked out of the playoffs with its 77-7 loss to Beckville on Thursday night in Beckville.
