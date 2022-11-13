Clarksville ISD logo

EUSTACE - The Clarksville Blue Tigers really never had a chance to win their bidistrict playoff game played at Bulldog Stadium in Eustace against the Wortham Bulldogs on Friday night. Playing with just 15 players in uniform, Coach Chris Davis’s Tigers could not prevent Wortham from scoring early and often as the Bulldogs improved to 9-2 for the season after the 54-6 domination of the Tigers.

Clarksville, the third seed from District 9-2-A Division II, finishes the season with an overall record of 5-6. The Tigers closed their district run with a 3-2 record.

