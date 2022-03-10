The scoring started early for the North Lamar Pantherettes against New Diana in Tuesday’s soccer game and didn’t abate, as the Pantherettes cruised to a 10-0 senior night win over the Lady Eagles.
Almost no sooner than the game started did the Pantherettes find themselves in the lead, as Baylie Cole scored from point-blank range barely a minute into the game.
Barely four minutes later, the lead was added to by Emeri Watson, who received a pass immediately after firing a shot that was just inches wide, and on her second she was true, pocketing it in the back of the goal to put her team up 2-0.
Not even 60 seconds after that, Watson scored her second goal of the night, and her team’s third,, and the Pantherettes had already scored a game’s worth of goals less than 10 minutes into the game. Neither Watson — who would go on to finish with four goals — or the rest of the team were done.
“Emeri is a really good mover through opposing teams’ defensive lines and is great at getting through people,” North Lamar head coach Selena Davis said. “She was able to maneuver her way around the defensive line and score as many as she did tonight.”
The Panthertettes’ collective speed was their most potent weapon against the Lady Eagles, as North Lamar’s players on countless occasions outran New Diana players to the ball, even when they had to make up great distances to do so.
Cole added her second goal of the day in the waning minutes of the first half, coming away with the ball in a furious scrum inside the box and placing it in the perfect spot to put North Lamar up 4-0.
The second half, much like the first, began with an almost-immediate goal, this time coming from Watson, giving her a hat trick.
“Knowing that this was my last home game, with it being senior night, I stayed out of my head and really wanted to just make the most of it,” Watson said with a wide smile after the game. “To get the win and have a good game feels amazing. We wanted tonight to be special and it was.”
Four minutes later, Watson scored her fourth goal of the night. As the game wound down, and starters started coming off the field to let younger players get playing time, the scoring still didn’t slow. In addition to a goal by starter Zoey Figeuroa, freshmen Kamryn Milam and Catalina Nava also contributed to the scoring effort, and when all was said and done, the Pantherettes had obliterated the Lady Eagles 10-0.
“I think the key was our chemistry and communication,” Watson said. “We’ve grown a lot over the course of the season and I think you could see it tonight.”
Davis thanked her squad’s seniors, who played in their final game in front of a home crowd.
“These seniors have meant a lot to the team and provided a lot of leadership,” the head coach said. “Last year, a lot of them weren’t really in leadership positions on the team, but stepped up into them this year and just did a great job of it, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
