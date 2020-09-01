The Prairiland Lady Patriots volleyball team took the short drive from Pattonville into Paris on Saturday for a meeting between two area teams. And ultimately, it was they who came out victorious in straight sets in their match against the North Lamar Pantherettes, winning 25-17, 25-11, 25-19.
Both teams entered the matchup on a roll, with Prairiland having only dropped a pair of matches and North Lamar having only dropped one entering Saturday’s match.
“I was happy with how we came out and played,” Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg said. “We did a good job of moving the ball and executing on all the small things we needed to do.”
The first and third sets were somewhat back-and-forth, Vanderburg said. However, the Lady Patriots were able to run away with the second set thanks to some stellar defensive play and a top notch service game.
“We were able to find the open holes we needed, and we did really good from the service line,” she said. “We’ve had some matches this year where our service game wasn’t quite where it should’ve been, but we did really well at it in that match.”
Vanderburg said her team did a good job of contending with the Pantherettes’ biggest weapon: their size.
“With their size, we know we have to deal with that in other ways, like being quicker and more precise,” she said.
At several points throughout the match, Prairiland was able to go on extended runs thanks in part to their strong
defensive pressure.
Vanderburg said the whole team played a part in their defensive strength, but pointed to the job done by Abi Farmer as a standout performance.
“She had a number of big-time blocks,” Vanderburg said. “Some of them led to points, and even the ones that didn’t directly lead to points were still valuable because they helped us slow things down and get control of the ball.”
Offensively, TJ Folse led the way for the Lady Patriots with 11 kills and an ace. Farmer had five kills and four blocks. Ali Sessums had five kills, eight digs and an ace. Reece Parris stuffed the stat sheet with three kills, three digs, four blocks and two aces. Chloe Raley had a team-high 14 assists to go with five digs and an ace. And Hanna Cope added 12 assists.
For North Lamar, Ashley Trenchard finished with seven kills and four digs, Hutton Pointer had three kills, Erica King had two kills, Noel Rainey had two aces and eight digs, Abby Neilson had a team-high nine assists, Emma Doyal added four assists and Emma Layton finished the match with three digs.
