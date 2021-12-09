As the Prairiland Lady Patriots and Paris Ladycats headed into halftime of their preseason game on Tuesday, the contest was still very much up for grabs, as the two Red River Valley teams were separated by just five points. It didn’t take long for the Ladycats to pull away in the second half, however, as they went on to win by 25 points, 59-34.
Both teams looked good in the early goings of the game. Nya Williams and Jazz Dangerfield led a balanced Paris offensive attack in the first half, while Lady Patriot Kirsten Bridges paced her team with 11 first-half points, nine of which came in the second quarter.
Paris also established itself on the glass early, as Williams and Asia Johnson pulled down several offensive rebounds, leading to a number of second-chance points, while limiting Prairiland’s own success in that area of the game.
“When we went down to Winnsboro, we had to rebound to stay competitive,” Paris head coach Hiyadeja Moore said. “I think that mindset and mentality carried over, and they came out and rebounded with a lot of energy.”
Paris used those advantages to close out the first half with a slim lead. Coming out of the halftime locker rooms, though, that lead quickly ballooned.
“We weren’t playing bad (in the first half), but we weren’t playing with as much energy as we should’ve been,” Dangerfield said. “We came in the second half with a lot more energy and that’s what allowed us to pull away.”
The Ladycats scored on three of their first four possessions to start the third quarter, with the first two baskets coming seconds apart when Williams came up with a steal shortly after Dangerfield opened the quarter with a layup.
A few minutes later, the Ladycats pushed their lead to double figures for the first time on a midrange jumpshot by Williams.
“One of the things we talked about was winning the first two minutes of quarters, and tonight we didn’t do that,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker said. “They scored four in 30 (seconds) in the third and I think it was like six in 45 in the fourth. … In that first half, I thought we did a good job of handling their press and taking care of the ball. We executed the way we needed to.”
Williams, Dangerfield and Keshanti Gordon led Paris’ defensive attack, coming up with steals and forcing difficult shots from the Lady Pats, and Keyli Holt and Kailah Ethridge stepped up and made some key hustle plays for the team as well.
“They’ve really bought into a defensive mindset,” Moore said. “At the end of games, they’re not talking about who scored the most; they’re talking about how many steals and deflections they got, how many rebounds they got.”
Williams and Dangerfield each scored 19 points for Paris, Gordon scored 15 and Jakiya Williams, Asia Johnson and Ethridge scored two apiece.
For Prairiland, Bridges led the way with 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Abi Farmer scored eight, Jasmine Elrod had three and Katelyn Cornmesser, Marlie Eppler and Lexie Blassengame each scored two.
