Honey Grove quarterback Lucas Morrison drops back to pass in his team’s 40-6 domination of the Bowie Pirates

On Friday night, it seemed like the Honey Grove Warriors could do no wrong. Offensively, they were explosive, while their defense was utterly suffocating. In the end, it all amounted to a 40-6 drubbing of the James Bowie Pirates that sent the hometown fans home happy on Homecoming night.

In the first half, the story of the game was the electric, versatile play of freshman Ryelan Morris. Before halftime, the young back had already scored three touchdowns, including one that came on the game’s opening drive.

