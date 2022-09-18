On Friday night, it seemed like the Honey Grove Warriors could do no wrong. Offensively, they were explosive, while their defense was utterly suffocating. In the end, it all amounted to a 40-6 drubbing of the James Bowie Pirates that sent the hometown fans home happy on Homecoming night.
In the first half, the story of the game was the electric, versatile play of freshman Ryelan Morris. Before halftime, the young back had already scored three touchdowns, including one that came on the game’s opening drive.
His first score came on the tail end of a methodical march downfield, his second came as a receiver, as he hauled in a pass for quarterback Lucas Morrison on a nice slant route, and then he tacked on one more rushing touchdown just before halftime for good measure.
The defense, too, was overpowering for the Pirates. Levi Beavers led the defensive unit with several key tackles, and Dre Patt had an interception that led to one of Honey Grove’s second-half scores.
“The defense had a great gameplan,” Honey Grove assistant coach David Lopez said. “Our front seven is so athletic and physical that they were really able to control things.”
The defense was so oppressive that Lopez said Bowie only collected two first downs all game, and one of which was only given to them via a flag against the Warriors.
“We were swarming to the ball all night,” he said.
The Warriors have now won three straight games, all three of which have been utter blowouts. With district play starting after next week’s bye, Lopez said the team is brimming with confidence.
“We’ve raised the bar every single week, and I think this week was the best we’ve played yet,” he said. “We feel like, whenever we take the field, we’re going to have the advantage when it comes to athleticism and talent. So it all comes down to execution, and we’ve been showing what we’re capable of when we do execute.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
