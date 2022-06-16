North Lamar senior softball player Sloane Hill traveled to Texarkana Wednesday to join some of the best high school softball players in the state of Texas in the Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s interstate All-Star Showdown against a team of some of the best high schoolers in Arkansas. And Hill didn’t just hold her own, she excelled.
At the plate, Hill started a sixth-inning rally for her team with a crucial two-out hit that ultimately led to her team taking the lead.
And the Pantherette and soon-to-be St. Edwards University Hilltopper also made an impact with her glove. The game ended in a 2-2 tie — a result that was preserved when Hill, the team’s catcher, tagged out an Arkansas player coming home to record the final out of the game.
“Sloane represented (North Lamar) in great fashion,” Pantherettes head coach Ashley Endsley wrote on Facebook after the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.