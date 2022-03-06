The Rivercrest Lady Rebels scored six first-inning runs in their Saturday game against Savoy, and then proceeded to add a jaw-dropping 16 in the third, ultimately beating the Lady Cardinals 22-2.
Korie Mankins, Addison Martin, Maggie Jean and Hallie Guest all had multiple hits for Rivercrest. Macy Childres, Lizzie Langehennig and Logan Huddleston all recorded hits as well.
All but one Lady Rebel crossed home plate for Rivercrest.
The offense was at full power, racking up 12 hits, but the team also took advantage of some poor pitching and fielding from Savoy, as they were the beneficiaries of seven walks and eight errors.
Huddleston took to the circle for Rivercrest, striking out four in just two innings, as the game was called off due to the mercy rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.