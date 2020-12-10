The Prairiland Patriots took on the Ore City Rebels on Tuesday and came away with a bizarre victory, winning 35-23.
Trailing by five points in the second half, the Rebels pulled the ball out into the halfcourt and began stalling for over four minutes — a tactic usually utilized by teams looking to protect a lead.
Eventually, Prairiland was able to get the ball back by entering a halfcourt trap, head coach Steven Weddle said.
The team caught fire from deep down the stretch, and key three pointers from Jeremiah Harrison, Gage Bankhead and Blake Lewis.
Defensively, Weddle praised the work done by guard Eli Rolen, who managed to limit Ore City’s top scorer to single digits, well below his season average.
Prairiland will take on a fellow Red River Valley opponent Friday in the form of the Honey Grove Warriors.
