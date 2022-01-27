Ball movement and excellent rebounding carried the Rivercrest Lady Rebels to another win on Tuesday. They kept their win streak alive as they beat the James Bowie Lady Pirates 50-32.
“We noticed we had been rushing through our offense. (Head coach Justin Milton) told us to slow down just a little and look for the open man before we pass,” junior guard Selena Kelley said after a strong outing.
The first quarter was a deadlock as the Lady Rebels swapped basket for basket with the Lady Pirates. A 3-pointer by sophomore Anna Duvall that she followed up with a running floater finally allowed Rivercrest to get a little separation and start pulling ahead.
“We’ve focused more on using our teammates — instead of being a sole player to really rely on teammates to our advantage — swinging the ball around and finding those open looks,” Duvall said with a smile.
A flurry of fouls led to a technical foul against the James Bowie coach and the Lady Rebels capitalized on the opportunity. Alexis Case deposited a layup and good rebounding by Kelley led to a 26-19 halftime score.
“Our game plan was to not let our emotions get to us and the 2nd quarter had some emotions flaring,” Kelley said. “During practice, coach always tells me to get in front and move as the ball is going up. I’m able to see those open spots more and more and am timing my jumps right to get the ball and put it back up.”
Seeing the entire floor is something Milton has preached to his girls all year and Kelley has taken all that coaching to heart. She nabbed six rebounds and five steals on the night.
Kelley and Case worked in tandem during the third quarter scoring 8 points on put-back shots. Anna Guest scored from the baseline and Logan Huddleston controlled the speed of the game with her ball-handling skills.
The final quarter was all Duvall as she put on a clinic in shooting and dribbling — breaking ankles of defenders and scoring at will. Duvall sank another 3, swished a jumper from the elbow, and drove in for a layup. Guest scored in the paint and Abby Ross went 3-for-4 at the charity stripe to put the game away for Rivercrest.
“We’ve been practicing a lot differently,” Duvall said. “Coach has told us we have a chance for a district championship and we’ve got to practice like it. We know we have to show up every game to keep our goal alive. We’ve had some close games and we have the mentality that we have to finish our games and not let teams close in on us.
“Last year we struggled at the end of games and let some people slip by us. I think we are showing maturity and finishing for the win this year. We are treating every game like it’s our last and it’s paying off.”
Kelley led with 13 points. Duvall was good for 12 points and four steals. Case turned in one of her best performances with 10 points and 5 rebounds. Huddleston and Guest combined for 8 points while Hardman and Ross added 3 points each.
The Lady Rebels move to 6-2 in district and will travel to Linden-Kildare Friday night.
