Soccer for some may just be a game to play for fun, but for former Paris High School graduate Miguel Rivera, it’s much more. In July, Rivera will be traveling across Europe, trying out for soccer teams across the country. He is one of 17 players selected to travel to participate in the tryouts in Europe.
Rivera said he’s basically been playing soccer for as long as he could walk, and the sport is something that his whole family enjoys doing.
“We’re just a big soccer family,” Rivera said.
He enjoyed playing soccer so much that he moved schools just to play soccer, as his previous school — Chisum — doesn’t have a soccer team. Rivera played soccer for the Paris Wildcats and made a huge impact immediately upon his arrival.
As just a sophomore he broke the school record for goals in a single season, and then broke his own record in his junior year as he scored 54 goals. He finished his high school career at Paris with 130 combined goals in three seasons.
With high school soccer over for Rivera, he has decided that he wants to continue playing the sport he loves.
“After a while of me playing at the high school, I had a feeling that I could make it after those 54 goals,” Rivera said. “I could really strive for something better.”
It won’t be easy to get selected for one of the teams he is trying out for, but he said he had support from his family and practices every day. Rivera talked about how he would feel blessed to get selected to be on one of the teams.
“I’d feel really blessed actually if that was to happen,” Rivera said. “It’d be unbelievable.”
Rivera played soccer with his family his whole life, and he said his brother was one of the main reasons he’s decided to take on this journey, as Rivera said he wants to surpass his brother’s achievements and be even better than he is.
He gave credit for where he is today to coach Ramon Torres for pushing him to be the best. Torres has coached him in years past and has been a huge motivator for him.
“Coach Ramon really has impacted me a lot for pushing me to keep going,” Rivera said. “He really impacted my life.”
Rivera will embark on his journey on July 7, when he leaves to travel to Europe for his tryouts. He said he was ready for the trip and the opportunity to play against division two and division one teams. However, he didn’t just talk about himself but also wanted to encourage others to do the same as he is.
“If you have a dream, don’t give up on it,” Rivera said.
