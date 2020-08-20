Thursday opens the first football game of the season at North Lamar as the Panthers host Quinlan Ford in a scrimmage at R. L. Maddox Stadium. The JV team will play at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity team at 7 p.m. There will be no charge at the gate.
To follow the 50% guidelines set by Gov. Greg Abbott, limited seating is available for both the home and visitor sides. Players are allowed six spots each for family members. To ensure social distancing, seating is marked to show guests where to sit. Masks are required in areas where social distancing is not possible such as entry and exit areas or restrooms. Once capacity is reached, fans will be turned away.
Guests are asked to park in the James A. Dawson Athletic Facility parking lot on the west side of the stadium and enter the stadium through the main gate. Immediately after the games, fan will be asked to exit the stadium the same way.
The North Lamar Panthers will travel to Krum on Aug. 28 and Canton on Sept. 4. They will return to play at home on Sept. 11 for Homecoming.
