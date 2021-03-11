The Hugo Buffaloes will return to Oklahoma City to compete for the State Championship Thursday after defeating the Keys Cougars for the Area Consolation Championship Saturday, 42-38.
The Buffaloes opened strong against Keys, moving the ball well on offense and all five starters contributing points to the 18-point, first-quarter tally — the most points the Buffaloes would score in the Area Tournament.
Keys cranked up their defense and began collapsing on Hugo’s big center, Dawson Bostic in the second, forcing the Buffaoes to take lower-percentage shots. The Buffs offense went cold early in the second and only scored two points (free throws) in the first five minutes, with numerous long shots missing the hoop.
The Cougars scored 17 second-quarter points while holding Hugo to seven, making up all nine of their first-quarter deficit (18-9) plus one, to take a 26-25 first half lead. It was the Buffalo defense that set the stage in the third quarter for another trip to the State Tournament, as Hugo came out and held the Cougars to only five points while scoring seven to regain the lead, 32-31. Hugo’s Treyvon Brown dropped both a deuce and a trey in the third and Donte’ Shanklin added two charity throws to put Hugo back up by a single point.
With one quarter to play to decide their 2021 fate, Keys again turned up the heat and forced Hugo to put up one long ball after another as Keys regained the lead, 36-35.
A big trey by Devion Grant and a clinch deuce by Kris Akins kept the Buffs in the game in the fourth, but it was aggressive play attacking the defense driving the seams and drawing fouls that put the Buffaloes in the State playoffs.
Treyvon Brown and Donte’ Shanklin continued to push the Cougar defense and drew several critical fouls. Then they stepped to the free-throw line and drained five of six throws to ice Hugo’s W. Brown hit three of four and Shanklin went 2-2. Altogether, Hugo made 14 trips to the charity line and dropped 11 for a game-winning 78%.
Keys dropped 4/7 freethrows for 57%.
Treyvon Brown led the Buffaloes with 13 points (two deuces, two treys and 4/5 from the FT line).
Devion Grant hit three long balls for nine points and Donte’ Shanklin also scored nine, with one deuce, one trey and 4/4 from the FT line.
Also contributing points to Hugo’s offensive tally were Kris Akins (5) and Dawson Bostic (4).
The Buffaloes will be back in action Thursday against Marlow, which was ranked No. 13 in Oklahoma 3A basketball at the end of the regular seasons. That game will tip-off at 2 p.m. Thursday at Yukon with the winner facing the winner of the Crossings Christian (No. 1 in 3A) vs. Westville, a surprise State tournament team that was unrated at the end of the regular season.
