The North Lamar Panthers had to delay senior night by nearly three weeks due to weather and scheduling. On Friday, the Panthers made it worth the wait as they defeated Pittsburg 8–7 in eight innings with a dramatic walkoff.
It was senior Trent Nickerson who delivered the game winning hit, but he wasn’t the only senior that showed up big for North Lamar.
The Panthers found themselves down early. In the first inning, Pittsburg plated six runners while sending 10 batters to the plate. It wasn’t the type of start you’d hope to have in a district game at home.
“Cody (Ausmus) was throwing the ball over the plate but he was getting behind so they were all over his fastball,” head coach Bric Steed said after the game. “He gave up some hits and that’s just what it was. They hit the ball off him. We made some poor decisions with the baseball but we didn’t make any bad plays.”
Whatever poor decisions were made during the first inning, North Lamar quickly fixed. After giving up the six runs in the first inning, Pittsburg scored one run in the next seven innings.
Part of that was thanks to senior Matthew Scott, who came in for relief on the mound. Scott pitched five innings for the Panthers, allowing only one hit and no runs.
“We made plays and that’s what it comes down to,” Steed continued. “Especially early on giving up a crooked number. After that, we settled in, we made plays. Tripp [Thoms] made some phenomenal plays. Everybody did though. Everybody chipped in.”
The Panthers offensively got to work right away. Thoms, the leadoff hitter, got the rally going in the first inning with a walk to start the game. Thoms would later score on a Nickerson double which would be a sign of things to come for North Lamar. Nickerson would also score in the inning when Jackson Brasseux singled in the first of his three RBI in the game.’
“You got to have base runners,” Tripp Thoms said after the game when asked about his approach at the plate. “We got down early and you got to have base runners to come back and we did it.”
Thoms got on base four of the five times he was at the plate with only one hit. The hit did lead to an RBI but it was the other three times on base in which he scored. The Panthers put up two runs in the first and added two more in each of the third and fourth innings. Once again it was Thoms getting on base to lead off the inning. This time, he was hit by a pitch.
Thoms scored the third run of the game on a steal of home plate. With Nickerson at the plate senior Andy Kirk went for a steal of second base. As soon as the catcher got up to throw him out, Thoms broke for home to score. Cason Blease worked a bases loaded walk to score Andy Kirk. The next inning had the same results except with two outs. Case Fendley got on base with a hit by pitch. Kirk and Nickerson each singled to load the bases. Brasseux hit one to right field that dropped for a two run single and pull the Panthers within one.
Thoms once again factored into the next score as his two-out single scored Jaxon Spangler in the fifth inning to tie the game. The game would remain tied until the eighth inning. Just like the first inning, Thoms worked a walk to get on base. Kirk was hit by a pitch. Just like the first inning, Nickerson stepped up and hit a double to score Thoms and give North Lamar the comeback win.
“I went up there with a lot of confidence knowing I was going to hit the ball somewhere,” Nickerson said after the game. “I made sure I got my pitch and hit it.”
North Lamar moves to 2–1 in district play and will travel to take on Pleasant Grove Tuesday night.
