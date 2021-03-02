For the first time since the presidency of George H.W. Bush, the Chisum Mustang basketball team is in the regional semifinals. They find themselves four rounds into the playoffs for the first time in 31 years after a dramatic 59-49 win over Whitewright that was closer than the final score indicated.
With the win, Chisum is now the only four seed remaining in the playoffs throughout Texas, across all size classifications.
The game started off somewhat shakily for Chisum, as Whitewright scored six unanswered points over the first two minutes of the game. In nearly the blink of an eye, though, the Mustangs had pulled within just two points, and the battle was on.
Much of the game was spent with Chisum constantly nipping at Whitewright’s heels. The Tigers would go up by four to six points, only for Chisum to answer by cutting the score back down to a single possession.
“I tell you what, this is a resilient group,” Chisum head coach Brian Temple said of his team’s effort. “There’s no quit in them. Even in that one stretch where we got down by eight or nine points, I could see it in their eyes that there was no stopping them, and they never doubted for a minute.”
The first quarter was capped off by one of the more memorable plays of the night. With the Mustangs trailing by five, senior Levi Weems drained a 3-pointer buzzer beater from the top of the key to cut the deficit back to two points.
Throughout the game, but especially in the first half, the Tigers relied on dominance on the offensive boards to stay in the lead. They scored more than a dozen of their 29 first-half points on putbacks, negating stellar defense that Chisum had often employed to force the initial miss.
“They killed us on the boards, and several of them were doing it, too,” Temple said. “It was something we talked about at half, how we really needed to box out and work to neutralize their two biggest rebounders.”
To the Mustangs’ credit, they severely limited the Tigers’ offensive rebounding in the second half. And while Whitewright still found a handful of second chance points in the final two quarters, their presence on the glass was greatly diminished.
“We tried to squeeze it in tighter, focus on boxing out and just playing our basketball,” Weems added of the team’s second-half rebounding effort.
While Whitewright’s dominating rebounding helped them preserve their lead for much of the game, Chisum continued to play at a high level, running an efficient offense and applying top-notch defense.
Junior Zaquavious Price played a pivotal role in keeping Chisum within striking distance during the third period, as he scored eight of his team’s 13 points in the quarter.
“In halftime we talked about how there was one or two guys we had to shut down, and if we could shut them down then the game would be over,” Price said.
Late in the third quarter, Whitewright was able to string together several consecutive scores, and the Mustangs seemed to be faltering. In the closing seconds of the quarter, though, Price nailed a 3-pointer from the corner that cut an eight-point deficit back down to five at 44-39, and a few possessions into the fourth quarter, the Mustangs and Tigers were once again neck-and-neck when junior Evan Wood made good on an old-fashioned 3-point play to close the gap to 46-42.
After that, point guard Keaston Lawrence made four straight free throws over the next minute and a half, tying the game for the first time since the score sat at 0-0.
Then, with just over three and a half minutes left in the game, the Mustangs took their first lead of the game on a free throw by Weems that put them up 47-46, sending the red and white-clad Chisum fans into an absolute frenzy.
“The momentum in the gym completely flipped when we took the lead,” Wood said. “We could feel it even right before we took the lead, that the momentum was about to switch and we were about to win this game.”
Two minutes later, with the Mustangs having extended their lead to three points, the Tigers began intentionally fouling as soon as the clock got down to a minute remaining. The Mustangs were clutch from the free throw line — primarily Price, who nailed six in the final minute — and Chisum ultimately won by 10.
“I tell our guys that championship teams do two things: they rebound and they make their free throws in crunch time,” Temple said. “Today we did both when it mattered most, and I couldn’t be prouder of these guys.”
In the fourth quarter the Mustang defense was nearly impenetrable, and Chisum outscored the Tigers 20-5 in the final period of play.
“Defense is what we hang our hat on, and it’s what allowed us to win this game,” Wood said. “We still haven’t allowed a team to get to 50 in this playoff run, and that’s something we take pride in.”
Price led the way offensively for the Mustangs, scoring 25 points. Lawrence joined him in double figures with 11. Wood scored nine, Jett Petkus finished with seven points, Weems had four and Espn Blyton contributed three.
Pure elation shone on the face of each and every member of the team after the final buzzer sounded. But for Weems — the team’s lone senior — the win meant a little more.
“This is indescribable,” he said. “I’ve played every sport for the Mustangs for four years, and before this, hadn’t won a single playoff game. Now we’ve won three, and there’s no team in the world I’d rather be playing with. I love these guys.”
