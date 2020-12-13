The 2020 volleyball season was a tumultuous one with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, to put it mildly. Prairiland head coach Emily Vanderburg, however, was able to expertly lead her program to another stellar season, despite the challenges. Under her leadership, the Lady Patriots enjoyed an incredible season, earning her the distinction of the All-RRV Coach of the year.
Under her guidance, the team finished with an impressive 21-5 record in the coronavirus-abbreviated season, finished district play tied with Rains for first and advanced to the area finals of the playoffs. By all measures, it was a successful season.
And talking to her players for any amount of time makes it abundantly clear just how integral Vanderburg is to her team’s success.
“She’s a great coach,” sophomore Chloe Raley said. “She’s really positive. Like, if we’re having a bad game, she’s always on the sideline cheering us on. She knows how to lift us up, telling us she believes in us and things like that. But she’s also really good at telling us what we need to do to start playing better, too.”
A native of Lamar County, Vanderburg attended North Lamar High School, where she excelled on the volleyball court.
After a successful high school career with the Pantherettes, she went off to play collegiately.
She began her collegiate playing career at Eastfield College in Mesquite, before transferring to Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma. When Bacone let the volleyball coach go, she decided to transfer again, and finished up her playing career at Oklahoma Baptist University.
It was at that last school that she had a coach who made a sizable impact on her own coaching style and methods.
“I definitely incorporated a lot of what I learned there into my own personal coaching style,” she said.
After graduating, Vanderburg returned back to Lamar County, looking to coach one of the local schools. At the time, none of the local teams needed a coach, so she took a job as a pre-K assistant with Roxton ISD. It wasn’t long, though, before a job opened up at Prairiland. And as she puts it, “The rest was history.”
On the court, Vanderburg shined as a libero and defensive specialist, and the focus on defense that comes with that position can be seen in her coaching.
“She’s definitely a defensive-minded coach, which I love,” senior middle Reese Parris said of her coach. “She understands that defense wins championships and I really agree.”
Her players point to unique drills that Vanderburg employs to help them work on the disparate skills of the games.
“Some of those drills are crazy,” senior TJ Folse said with a laugh. “I don’t know if there’s anyone else at the high school level doing some of the drills she does.”
This year was a challenging one for several reasons, chief among them was the coronavirus.
Gone from the schedule was the slew of preseason tournaments teams usually enter to help prepare for district play.
“Losing those tournaments was huge,” Vanderburg said. “They’re a big part in helping us bond and grow as a team, and also figure stuff out on what we need to work on before district starts,” she said.
To make up for the missed tournaments, Vanderburg said it was even more crucial to make the absolute most out of every single practice and preseason match.
Also adding challenge to this season was the fact that the vast majority of the varsity squad was new to varsity. The dynamic core of Parris, Folse, Abi Farmer and Ali Sessums returned, but the rest of the players were completely green to varsity volleyball, Vanderburg said.
To help them reach their full potential, Vanderburg said she worked closely with them throughout the season.
“We got a head start with them coming in the summer, and we just made the most of what we were given,” Vanderburg said. “I think the biggest place that inexperience was felt was just in consistency. There were games when I feel like we did a really good job of staying composed and things clicked, but then there were games where I feel like we very much didn’t.”
Under Vanderburg’s guidance, though, the team grew at an astonishing rate, and soon those bugs of inconsistency appeared less and less often.
“It’s more a mental thing than a skill thing, so we’ll just sit and talk things out,” she said.
For Vanderburg, watching film is essential to improving the team, and she’s become incredibly adept at analyzing and breaking down the tiniest of minutiae from matches.
“I’ll watch the film and pick it apart and say, ‘OK, here’s something we should or shouldn’t be doing,’” she said.
For Vanderburg, improving her players’ skills as volleyball players is only half the job. She also strives to make them better people.
“My philosophy to coaching is that I like to get the most out of each girl that I can, both on the court and off the court,” Vanderburg said. “If I can get them to commit and give 110% all the time, then more often than not, good things will come.
“But the sport is only half the job of a coach, I feel like. And if I don’t make them better at volleyball, at least I can say I made them better people.”
Among the ways Vanderburg works to build her players’ character off the court, she said, she will often have players keep journals, set academic and interpersonal goals unrelated to volleyball and take part in community service projects.
One of the biggest things she’s taught me is about mindset,” Parris said. “She’s a big believer that if you go into something expecting to fail then you probably will. And while that definitely applies to sports, it also applies to life in general, I think.”
“She’s definitely helped us in ways besides just volleyball,” Folse said about Vanderburg’s personal coaching methods. “We all know that she’s there for us.”
