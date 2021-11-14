The Rivercrest Lady Rebels tipped off their 2021-22 basketball season on a high note on Thursday, downing the Paris Home School Lady Warriors in the first game of the season.
Rivercrest senior Lauren Hardman was sensational, scoring 13 points, grabbing eight rebounds and also racking up two steals and two blocks.
Also contributing were Selena Kelly with a 10 point and 10 rebound double-double; Alexis Case finished with eight points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists; Logan Huddleston had four points, six boards, a steal and two assists; and Anna Guest and Anna Duvall each scored two points apeice.
“We had moments where we lost control, but we were able to regain it much quicker than in most season openers,” head caoch Justin Milton said.
