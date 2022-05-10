Prairiland Lady Patriot McKenna Guest was once more nearly-unhittable in the circle, the team’s bats were once again electric, and the Lady Pats cruised to a 12-0 win against Boyd in the area round clincher on Saturday.
After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Patriots scored in each of the subsequent innings. In the second, a sac bunt by Randi Crawford allowed Lexi Smith to score.
In the third, a hit batter, a bases-loaded walk and an RBI by Lanna Riney scored three more.
One more crossed the plate in the fourth thanks to a Kyndal Yaross single, pushing the score to 5-0.
RBIs in the fifth inning by Kirsten Bridges, Guest and Allison Choate pushed the score to 9-0.
And in the sixth inning, Bridges emptied the bases with a double that scored Riney, Smith and Jayme Potter.
Meanwhile, Guest tossed her second one-hitter in as many days, striking out 12 in the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.