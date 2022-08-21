A79Y4948 copy.JPG

Detroit Lady Eagle Clara Carpenter rises for one of her 14 kills in her team’s Friday win over Sulphur Bluff.

 Tommy Culkin/The Paris News

The Detroit Lady Eagles continued their strong start to the 2022 season on Friday, easily downing Sulphur Bluff in straight sets 25-23, 25-18, 25-13.

Though Detroit would take control of the game in the later sets, the first set was a bit shaky for the Lady Eagles. A collision led to libero Madison Gaddis sitting out for much of the second set nursing a slight injury, though she was able to return seemingly no less worse for wear in the third set.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

