The Detroit Lady Eagles continued their strong start to the 2022 season on Friday, easily downing Sulphur Bluff in straight sets 25-23, 25-18, 25-13.
Though Detroit would take control of the game in the later sets, the first set was a bit shaky for the Lady Eagles. A collision led to libero Madison Gaddis sitting out for much of the second set nursing a slight injury, though she was able to return seemingly no less worse for wear in the third set.
“She’s fine, it’s nothing serious,” Detroit head coach Jeff Allensworth said. “A couple of them collided on the back row. It’s OK, we’re still learning some new positions and things. … But that first set was just full of a lot of things like that.”
Hitting errors and poor communication accounted for many of Sulphur Bluff’s first-set points, but after the rough start, things cleared up.
As the match wore on, Detroit’s passing became a key piece to the team’s success. Setter CC Runels was on top of her game, perfectly placing 18 assists to teammates over the course of the match, and she also added a pair of aces from the service line.
Clara Carpenter was big for her team, dominating with 14 kills, including a pair of them that helped the team pull away from Sulphur Bluff late in the second set.
A kill by Carpenter gave the Lady Eagles a 23-18 lead in the second set, and minutes later Gracie Hulen finished the set off with a resounding kill of her own.
The third set started out with a bevy of quick points by Sulphur Bluff, as the Lady Bears quickly jumped out to a 6-3 lead. As it would turn out, that would be the majority of the points they would score over the course of the final set.
Carpenter continued to dominate, and Braylin Craig and Hulen both made stellar contributions defensively.
Hulen and Craig each finished the game with 15 digs, second only to Cailyn Ray, who had 18.
The lead first reached double digits when a Hulen kill put them up 22-12, and the match ended only minutes later.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
