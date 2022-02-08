The Prairiland Lady Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive and continued their strong second half of district play over the weekend, as they traveled to Emory and came home with a 46-41 victory over Rains.
The Lady Pats started strong, scoring in a variety of ways as Abi Farmer, Skylar Johnson and Kirsten Bridges all turned in big first halves.
They maintained the lead throughout and weathered a late storm by Rains to hang on for the win.
Throughout the game, the team did a good job moving the ball, head coach Callie Tucker said.
“They were totally unselfish, passing up good shots for great ones,” she said. “Things got a bit sloppy towards the end, but we were able to right the ship and finish strong.”
Johnson led the team with 14 points, Bridges scored 13 and Farmer had 11. Chloe VanDeaver and Ryleigh White had two and Katelyn Cornmesser one.
