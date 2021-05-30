In both games of their doubleheader against Alto on Thursday, the Rivercrest Rebels baseball team trailed late. In each, though, they were able to find some late-game heroics and emerge victorious 4-1 and 5-4, moving on to the team’s first regional finals appearance in the process.
Alto got on the board in the opening inning of game one. After a double by the Yellowjackets’ two-hole batter, the first run of the game crossed home plate on an error, after a sharply-hit grounder to third base resulted in an overthrown attempt to get the runner out.
After that opening-inning run, Rivercrest pitcher Will Grider was nothing short of sensational. For the remainder of the game, he only allowed one more hit.
“Will was just terrific in that first game,” Rivercrest head coach Rick Connot said. “One unearned run and two hits? You can’t ask for much more than that.”
“I felt the juices today working,” Grider said. “Fastball was working and I had really good command of the curveball. My pitches were finding their mark and my guys backed me up when they needed to.”
Grider was right that his defense did their part, with several highlight-worthy plays coming from the defense. One such moment came in the third inning, when senior Brandon Matkin leaped into the air to snag a well-hit line drive.
This was the first trip this deep in the playoffs for these Rebels, and Grider said nerves were running amok for him and his teammates.
“Oh yeah, I was nervous,” he said with a chuckle. “I’m pretty sure everyone in this ballpark was nervous. It’s just a matter of controlling your nerves and doing what you need to do.”
While Grider effectively shut down the Yellowjackets after the first inning, the Rebels had no problem getting on base. Unfortunately for them, though, they had a hard time stringing together enough hits to bring runners home. Heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the score remained 1-0 in favor of Alto.
That changed in the sixth inning. Connor Young hit a line drive that scored teammate Zane Dees, who singled in the prior at-bat, tying the game up. Two batters later, Will Grider drove in Young with a double, and then brother John Grider drove in two more, pushing the score to 4-1.
“We were hitting the ball all game, but situationally nothing timed up,” Will Grider said. “But the timing of everything really came together in that last inning.”
In the second game of the series, runs were much easier to come by. This time it was Rivercrest that got on the board first, with Zane Dees crossing home plate in the top of the first inning on a single by Blake Giles.
The lead was short-lived, though, as the Yellowjackets came back in the bottom of the inning and scored two of their own, before adding to their lead with another run in the third to make it a 3-1 game in Alto’s favor,
Starting on the mound for the Rebels in the second game was John Grider. Though he struggled with his command early, having a difficult time finding the strike zone, he settled into the game as the inning progressed, and by the time he was taken out in the second-to-last inning, he was blowing pitches by Alto batters left and right.
“John struggled a bit early, but he stuck with it and really finished strong,” Connot said. “I eventually took him out because of his pitch count, but he came through.”
The Rebels found a pair of runs in the fifth inning, first when Chris Randolph drilled a line drive down the right field line, scoring Gabe Purviance; and Randolph later tied the game on an RBI from Will Grider.
The Yellowjackets snatched the lead right back in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI triple, and once again the Rebels were faced with a deficit heading into the sixth inning.
Once again, though, they found a way to come out on top. Singles by Matkin and Dees and a walk by Young loaded the bases. Then, Randolph blasted a two-RBI line drive, catapulting the Rebels from down a run to being up a run.
“I was just looking for something in the zone I could hit, and I got a good fastball and jumped on it,” Randolph said with a grin. “Big time players make big time plays.”
After taking the lead, Kirk Killian stepped up and closed the game out on the mound for Rivercrest, ensuring the Rebels would live to play another day.
“You know, with as good as Will and John have been all year, he hasn’t gotten many chances to come in and pitch, but he’s got some great stuff,” Connot said. “He was on point today, and really shut the door.”
The trip to the regional finals is the first in Rivercrest history for any sports team.
“This history is something that we haven’t really talked that much about,” Connot said. “I’m just glad we get to play a few more games together.”
