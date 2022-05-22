With win after win, the TNT Blossom Ace Elite 14U volleyball team has shown that they have the potential to stand against anyone. Soon, they’ll put that potential to the test when they head to Orlando, Florida, to take part in the AAU national tournament.
The national competition, which will feature hundreds of youth volleyball teams, will begin June 13 and last several days, head coach Frankye Sessums said.
So far this season, the team has taken part in 11 Northeast Texas regional tournaments, winning the gold bracket in eight of them and accruing an overall record of 59-6 in that span.
The team has developed a reputation for stellar volleyball fundamentals, tenacious defense and an understanding of the game that far exceeds their age.
“They’re really a remarkable group,” Sessums said. “When you look at them, they’re munchkins; they’re not very tall at all, except for (team member Lucy May) but they just win.
“A lot of times they really have to fight to come out on top, but they always seem to find a way.”
With their lack of size, Sessums said the team spends a lot of time honing their court strategy, making sure they know how to weather opposing teams’ offenses and use their smarts to come up with kills.
“They know where the holes are, and that’s just a matter of making the other team move and make a mistake,” the coach said.
The team said they know many teams write them off because of their lack of size, which just makes it all the sweeter when they win, team member Kylie Fox said.
“At one of our last tournaments, there was this team making fun of us and saying that we were too small to be on the court with them,” Fox said. “They were just saying really rude stuff while we were warming up. We ended up beating them, and their coach was really upset with them. It felt awesome.”
Another remarkable win came when they played an all-boys team and won, despite being dwarfed by their much taller opponents.
When looking back on the season they’ve had so far, many members of the team point to the MLK Tournament as one of their best showings. While it’s one of the few tournaments the Blossom girls didn’t win — as they finished third out of a pool of roughly 60 teams — it was one of the toughest slates of opponents they’ve faced all year.
“That event had some of the biggest, toughest teams we’ve played against,” Sessums said. “And we knocked off two teams that were ranked way higher than us.”
And another strong point for the team lies in their aggressive serving, Sessums added.
“You wouldn’t think it when you look at them, but all these girls are extremely strong in their service game, and they can really pound the ball from the service line,” she said. “We’ve had opponents just say, ‘We can’t handle their serve,’ and I definitely think there are matches we’ve won that we wouldn’t have won otherwise without our aggressive serving.”
When they head to nationals, May said she’s looking forward to an even higher level of competition.
“There’s going to be teams from all over,” she said. “We’re excited to play a lot more different teams than we’re used to. It’s going to be huge-huge. There are teams coming all the way from the other side of the country.”
The team is unconcerned with the higher caliber of teams they’ll be facing off against though, and are brimming with confidence.
“We’re not nervous,” team member Ava Sessums said resolutely.
The format of the tournament will be pool play each day, with pools getting realigned at the end of each day based on the day’s performance.
“If you win or competed with your point spread, you get moved up into a better pool,” Sessums said. “Now, if you lost every game, you’ll move down.”
Each day will feature three new teams for squads to face off against, and the best-performing teams at the end of the competition will meet in a final.
This is Frankye Sessums’ first trip to the national competition since 2016, when she advanced there as coach of a 16U team.
The team has done fundraising efforts to help pay for the costly cross-country trip. They have more fundraising efforts planned, and people wanting to financially support the team can make donations on Venmo, the head coach added, by sending money to the username Blossom-ACEElite.
While in Orlando, Ava Sessums said, they’re going to try to enjoy some of the city’s attractions, such as amusement parks. However, she added, they might not find the time in their busy schedules.
“It’s pretty much just going to be straight volleyball while we’re down there,” she said.
However, she quickly added with a smile, she doesn’t mind that at all.
“This has been one of our best seasons ever,” Ava Sessums said. “Last year was pretty good, but this year we’ve won eight tournaments, six of them being in a row — I’ve never really seen any other teams do that at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.