The Honey Grove Lady Warriors proved the old adage that the best offense is a good defense on Friday, stifling the Detroit Lady Eagles in a showdown of Red River Valley teams on the second day of the Rivercrest Tournament on Friday, winning 25-17.
The first quarter of the game was a back-and-forth affair, and headed into the second quarter, the two teams were deadlocked at 6-6.
Starting in the second quarter, however, the Lady Warriors’ defense tightened up. Utilizing frequent traps and a full-court press, the Lady Warriors barely even gave Detroit many attempts to get a shot off, holding the Lady Eagles without a single point. This led to transition baskets for players like Caycee Woodard and Prisella Reyna.
The third quarter didn’t go much better for Detroit, as the Lady Eagles only managed two points.
“I thought we did a pretty good job defensively in those middle two quarters,” Honey Grove head coach Dustin Smith said. “I thought we pressured the ball and didn’t give up open looks.”
A few minutes into the fourth quarter, Honey Grove held a 22-8 lead, and looked well on its way to coasting in for victory. The Lady Eagles showed that they would not go down without a fight, however.
Lady Eagle Braylin Craig got Detroit’s run going with a pair of baskets in quick succession following a Honey Grove 3-pointer, bringing the score to 25-12.
More baskets by Cheyenne Snodgrass, Madison Gaddis and CC Runels over the next few minutes had the Lady Warriors sweating, as the Lady Eagles had begun to apply ball pressure of their own.
“There are definite bright spots,” Detroit coach Michelle Estrada said. “I think we do really well when we’re pushing the ball in transition and taking advantage of the speed we have on our team. When we’re trying to set up a halfcourt offense is where we still struggle, but we’re getting there.”
However, several of the Lady Warriors’ turnovers were not the result of tough defensive pressure, but of Honey Grove’s own miscues. Among such errors was a backcourt violation with under a minute left, giving the Lady Eagles an opportunity to cut the deficit to a single possession,
“When we go to these tournaments, we have a sort of checklist, where we’re looking for things we’re doing well and things we still need to work on before district starts,” Smith said. “We’ve got to get better at valuing possession.”
Reyna and Woodard each scored six for the Lady Warriors. Ty’Ciera Battle and Aniyah Smith each finished with four and Tylar Lane and Carsyn Lane contributed two apiece.
For Detroit, Gaddis scored five, Braylin Craig had four, and Snodgrass and Runels each had two points.
