The Chisum Mustangs had opportunities against the DeKalb Bears on Friday, but they struggled to finish drives off, ultimately falling 34-6.
On Chisum’s first offensive possession of the game, the team marched the ball all the way downfield, and appeared poised to score. However, the drive ultimately came up short on a controversial play.
“From my point of view it looked like (running back Chris Worthy) got into the endzone for a touchdown, but the ref called the ball dead at the 1-yard line,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said. “After that, DeKalb had a goal line stand and kept us from scoring. Then they scored not long after that. So that’s like a 14-point swing right there. I think not being able to punch it in demoralized the guys a bit and that kind of set the tone early.”
Chisum’s lone score came on a long touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Griffith to Jett Petkus, but the team moved the ball well throughout the game.
“Jett had about four or five really nice catches for us, and Chris ran the ball extremely well,” Pevey said. “With Chris, it’s his will, and his ability to impose his will on defenses. He’s tough, strong and fast. He kept getting hit hard but he kept popping right back up. It’s typical Chris.”
On the other side of the ball, the Mustangs struggled to contain the big and physical DeKalb offense.
“They were able to enforce their will on us,” Pevey said.
After the loss, the Mustangs still have a way into the postseason, but the margin of error has shrunk to nothing. Chisum currently sits at fifth in the district standings, just one spot away from entry into the playoffs. To leapfrog the currently fourth-seeded Hooks Hornets, they need to beat the district-leading Daingerfield Tigers and they need Prairiland to defeat Hooks in Week 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.