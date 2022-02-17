Tuesday’s bi-district showdown between the Paris Ladycats and the Lindale Lady Eagles was a game of runs, and much of the game was a see-saw between Paris building up a sizable lead and the Lady Eagles whittling it down.
However, Lindale — who never led in the game — weren’t able to ever fully wrest control away from the Ladycats, and Paris ultimately won 55-44 to advance to the area round of the playoffs.
“It feels awesome,” Ladycat Nya Williams said after the game. “This is the first playoff game this team has won in a really long time and it feels great to be the ones to get it.”
Paris got out to a strong start, jumping out to a 6-2 lead in the early goings with buckets by Williams, Asia Johnson and Jazz Dangerfield.
Johnson scored on a putback from an offensive rebound to start the game, and Williams had a big first quarter overall, scoring eight points in the opening period.
As it would turn out, Williams was just getting warmed up. She finished the game with 27 points, scoring nearly half of her team’s points in the contest.
“I didn’t go into the game trying to force or anything or looking to do anything,” she said. “I just let the game come to me, and they kept giving me space to get through them and get to the rim.”
Lindale responded with a run to cut Paris’ lead down to just a single point near the end of the quarter, but two more baskets by Williams in the final minutes sent Paris into the second quarter up 12-7.
“Nya is unreal,” Paris coach Hiyadeja Moore said. “When she’s in the zone, nobody in their right mind will tell her to stop. She’s smart — she really understands the game — and the things she can do with the ball in her hands are special.”
The second quarter saw more of the same back-and-forth between the two teams. Paris was able to quickly build its lead up to seven points when Johnson scored a putback off an offensive rebound, only for Lindale to cut the Ladycats’ lead to just one once again.
Lindale was anchored by sharpshooter Marley Keith and post player Brenley Philen, and though each managed to do some damage, they were severely limited by Paris’ defense. Williams, Keshanti Gordon and Jazz Dangerfield bothered Keith with a hounding, aggressive defense that led to a number of steals and even multiple blocks by Williams as she closed out on 3-point attempts. And Johnson largely won the battle in the paint against Philen.
“We watched so much film to prepare for this game, and we really knew what our gameplan was heading in,” Moore said.
In particular, Moore praised the work done by Johnson.
“Asia is one of the most unselfish players you’ll ever find,” she said. “She doesn’t care about how many points she finishes with, even though she’s a good post scorer. She’ll truly do whatever it takes to help her team win, and that means doing the dirty work: boxing out, bothering shots (and) getting blocks.”
Paris’ lead first reached double figures early in the third quarter, when Gordon found a cutting Williams for an easy layup. Lindale once again answered with its own run, cutting the lead down to as little as four points, and ultimately heading into the final quarter down six.
Lindale didn’t go quietly in the final frame. They turned up their own defensive intensity, forcing a number of Paris turnovers after the Ladycats had been very sure with the ball for the better part of the game. The Lady Eagles had their own troubles scoring, though, and with just under two minutes to go, a free throw by Williams put the Ladycats up by eight points.
As the clock continued to tick away, Lindale found itself forced to put Paris on the free throw line to get the ball back, and the Ladycats delivered with some clutch free throw shooting.
As the final seconds ticked off, the Ladycats and their raucous fans celebrated with wide grins all around.
In addition to Williams’ 27 points, Dangerfield scored 12, Johnson eight and Gordon added four.
“I’m ready for the next game,” Johnson said. “I think we can go pretty far if we play like we did tonight.”
