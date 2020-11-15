When looking around the Red River Valley, few teams lost more talent to graduation this past year than the Paris Wildcats; three of the four seniors in last year’s starting lineup will now play basketball collegiately. And the only reason the fourth won’t be playing college basketball is because he chose to pursue collegiate football instead.
Luckily for the team, though, few teams in the Red River Valley have as much talent returning as well.
The Wildcats had a phenomenal 2019-20 season, roaring through district play with an undefeated record, and then enjoyed a lengthy playoff run that saw them reach the regional finals.
“That was a really good team we had last year,” head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “We were really athletic and really fast — we could get up and down the court in a hurry.”
And indeed that speed was probably the Wildcats’ biggest weapon last year, allowing the team to push the tempo as much as possible and get a good amount of their offense in transition.
This year, Steed said, the team won’t have quite the same level of speed. As a result, fans can expect to see them operate in the halfcourt a bit more than they did in the year prior.
It will also lead to some slight adjustments defensively too. The team will primarily utilize the suffocating man-to-man defense it’s become known for under Steed’s tutelage, but can also be expected to switch to a zone defense more often now.
Nevertheless, the Wildcats have plenty to be excited about. Steed said the shooting on this year’s squad as the potential to be just as good, if not better than last year’s.
“Overall, I think we shoot the ball very well,” he said. “(Jeremerious Morgan) can shoot a really high percentage from deep, and he has the potential to be big for us.”
And Steed pointed to the team’s new starting point guard, Garrius Savage, as another player to keep an eye on as the season starts.
“I really think he can step up and be a good point guard for us,” the head coach said. “He’s got some quickness and speed and he handles the ball well with either hand too.”
Braylon Mickens is a player who will likely take on a bigger role this year, after making a name for himself last season when he was named the district’s newcomer of the year.
And anchoring the team will be Jaelyn Lee, a 6’7” guard who’s as versatile as they come, able to post up defenders down low and nail long-range jumpers with ease.
Ultimately, Steed said, there’s no reason his team shouldn’t be able to have another strong season and extended playoff run.
“There’s the potential to be really good,” he said. “It might take them a few games early in the season to build up the chemistry of playing together, because we did lose a lot of camaraderie, but once they get used to playing as a unit I know they can be good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.