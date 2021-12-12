Taking the court for the final game of the regular season schedule, the Paris Ladycats had a chance to tie for the district championship. Only a few days later, the Ladycats found themselves mere points away from advancing to the regional round of the playoffs for the first time in any of their volleyball careers.
Paris finished the year with a record of 25-10, and a district mark of 8-3 was good to give them a second-place finish in the district. By all accounts, it was a tremendous season for the Ladycats. But it wasn’t an easy one, and leading the team through all the adversity was Ashley Green, the 2021 All-Red River Valley Coach of the Year.
Green got her coaching start with Paris ISD as the Paris Junior High School volleyball coach, where she stayed for a handful of years before taking the reins of the varsity squad at the high school.
Long before arriving in Paris to make her coaching debut, though, Green proved herself on the court. As a high schooler, Green was a standout middle blocker for the Brandeis Lady Broncos, a 6A powerhouse in San Antonio.
“Coach (Madeline Williams) was my coach when I was there, and she’s still their coach today,” Green said. “She actually just won the state championship this year, which was awesome to see, but she taught me a lot about setting expectations and building a program, and I’ve tried to emulate some of that here. You don’t really know all that goes into being a coach until you’re a coach yourself; you don’t see all the stuff that goes into it behind the scenes as a player. But I like to think that she’s been a big part in making me the coach I am today.”
After wrapping up her stellar high school career, Green played collegiately for Tarleton State University, where she made an impact as a right
side hitter.
Her volleyball expertise was critical to turning around a Paris volleyball program that had long been struggling before she arrived. But in the years since coming to Paris, the program has seen a revitalization, becoming a regular fixture near the top of the district standings and proving a tough out for even the best teams in the state.
Green describes her coaching style as gung ho and energetic.
“My coaching philosophy is to come in like, ‘OK, let’s get busy, let’s get going and let’s do what needs to be done,’” she said. “But also, let’s have fun at the same time. I want to set our roles, our expectations and our procedures. But it’s also important that they’re getting something out of it. I want them to want to be here and look forward to it.”
Heading into the 2021 season, expectations were high. Having only lost one starter from the prior year, and boasting a very talented senior class filled with some of the best players in the area, the Ladycats knew that 2021 was their year.
“Coming into this year, I definitely thought it could be a big year for us,” Green said. “I’d been with this senior class since they were in eighth grade, and I knew what I’d get from them and I knew their mental toughness.”
However, as the season drew nearer, the Ladycats’ outlook became much more grim. Two key players left the team in the offseason for personal reasons. Then, two more quit the team very early into the season.
“I knew (the first two to leave the team) was coming so I was prepared for it, but (the second two) was a big surprise,” Green said. “That was very tough. … But I realized I had to move on from it and ask myself, ‘OK, what can I do now?’”
Suddenly, with four less players than they thought they’d have just a couple months prior, the Ladycats had barely enough players to fill out a roster.
While most teams have more than a dozen players on their roster, even including the area’s smaller 2A schools, Paris had a roster of just eight, meaning only two reserves were ever on the bench.
Managing such a small lineup required some significant changes to her coaching methods, Green said.
For one thing, Green made sure not to push her players as hard as she normally would in practice, especially on days immediately following a game. While losing a player to injury is never good, she recognized that now it would be downright disastrous, and making sure to avoid any fatigue on the team was a must.
“I tried to be as smart as I could with my practices, paying attention to what we did and how long I kept them,” Green said. “Especially when we had gone to five sets the day before and they were tired.”
Another way that the shorthanded roster altered Green’s plan was that it made developing her newer players an utmost priority.
Joining the team were Asia Johnson, Lataria King and Jakiya Williams. Asia Moore, another of the less-experienced players, had plenty of volleyball experience but was rusty after missing all of the prior season due to injury and was playing her first season on varsity.
“I knew going in that they were players I’d have to develop just a little bit more to get some good solid playing time out of them,” Green said. “But then when things happened the way they did at the beginning of the season, I realized that I was really going to have to work on timing, the feel of the ball and just what we could do to prepare for our season and be the best we could be.”
Green emphasized getting the newer players up to speed, and the results were marvelous. By the end of the season, Moore was one of the best opposite side hitters in the area, Johnson was an incredibly reliable blocker, King was making some highlight-reel digs as a defensive specialist and Williams became an indispensable source of hustle plays.
And with the shorter bench, Green turned to her core group of four seniors — All-RRV MVP Macey McAmis and All-RRV first team members Lilly Lewis, Eva Vogt and Bella Hil — to take on more leadership responsibility.
Green had coached those four since her days at Paris Junior High, and she said she knew she could count on them, who she’d coached since their junior high days.
Her special bond with those four worked both ways, and each of the senior captains was determined to leave it all on the court for their coach throughout the season.
As the season wore on, the Ladycats developed an interesting penchant. Eleven times throughout the season, they went to a decisive fifth set. On several occasions, those fifth sets came after Paris had dropped the first two sets in the best-of-five matches.
Incredibly, Paris’ record in those winner-take-all sets was nearly perfect, as they won eight of the 11.
Of particular note was a stretch of five straight games — against Sulphur Springs, Chisum, Texas High, Van and Van Alstyne — in which all five went to five sets. And through the gruelling stretch, the only match the team lost was the final one to Van Alstyne.
That the Ladycats were so adept at taking opponents the distance and finishing out those marathon matches on top speaks volumes to Green’s ability to adapt and make adjustments on the fly as games progress.
“Adjustments would be different ways of spreading the ball out more, trying to get the middles established if we could and then in the crunch situations, figuring out who’s going to put the ball away,” Green said.
Despite the odds being stacked against them due to all the unforeseen obstacles, the Ladycats kept finding ways to win. When the first half of district play wrapped up, the Ladycats had only lost one game, to district-leading Pleasant Grove. When the second half wrapped up and the team set its eyes on the postseason, they did so as the number two team in the district.
And in the area round of the playoffs, where they were playing for the second time in three years, the Ladycats gave the Van Lady Vandals all they could handle, once more forcing a fifth set after trailing 0-2 in the best three-out-of-five match, though they came up just short, dropping that fifth set 13-15 after leading 13-11.
“I wanted us to go the furthest we’ve ever been, and I feel like we got there,” Green said. “It was just so close. I wanted it so badly for them, and it’s still hard to think about.”
While the season didn’t end in a trip to the regional round for Green and her group of volleyball players, the Ladycats’ season — and, crucially, what Green did to facilitate it — was something truly special.
