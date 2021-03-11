Sophomore pitcher McKenna Guest was sensational on the mound for the Prairiland Lady Patriots softball team, timely hitting gave the team all the run support needed, and Prairiland won its district opener 3-0 on Tuesday.
Guest completely shut down Edgewood’s bats, allowing just three hits in the complete game shutout, striking out 14 in the process.
“She’s a great young athlete,” head coach Brian Morris said. “She’s the type of pitcher who allows us to stay in ballgames even if we’re not putting a whole lot of runs on the board.”
For the first three innings the game remained deadlocked in a scoreless tie, but the Lady Patriots got things rolling in the fourth inning when Jada Torres singled into the outfield, scoring Guest and Lexie Smith.
“Jada got things going for us with that hit,” Morris said. “That was definitely a turning point in the game for us.”
Another highlight offensively came when Kirsten Bridges laid down a perfect bunt, allowing teammate Chloe to advance and beating out the throw to herself be safe at first base.
“That was a big-time play, for sure,” Morris said.
The Lady Patriots have been on an absolute tear in the season’s early-goings, but Morris said he doesn’t want his team to grow content.
“It’s early in the year, and this is a long season,” he said. “Teams are going to get better as the season goes on, and we need to continue to improve and get better every day too.”
Prairiland will next be home Friday against Commerce, with the game starting at roughly 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.