The game at New Century Club Field in Clarksville between Coach Jarrick Farmer’s Blue Tigers and the Tom Bean Tomcats proved to be no contest, as Clarksville won for the second straight week, posting an overpowering 40-6 win on Friday night to improve to 2-1 for the year.
“I was proud of our kids tonight. They came out and played well in all three phases of the game. We still have things we have to clean up, but that’s just part of the process,” Farmer said. “That’s just part of the process of learning how to win, and stay focused the entire game.”
The Tigers scored the first points of the game on the very first play from scrimmage when quarterback Amarion Black found daylight around right end for the 64 yard score with just 12 seconds into the game. Although the extra point attempt failed, the Tigers never relinquished the lead.
Clarksville added another touchdown to take a 13-0 lead in the first quarter on the next possession when running back Na’Quavus Caesar charged across the goal line from six yards out with 6:12 left. That tally turned out to be the game winner, as Tom Bean would fight an uphill battle during the remainder of the game.
“I just had to lock in, get my mind right, so I could help my boys come out with this 40-6 dub,” Caesar said. “They came out and did what we saw them do on film, and we just beat them to it. I am trying to look for a win next week. We will have to work hard in practice and stick together.”
Black and Caesar would prove to be just too much to handle. Black had another outstanding performance in rushing for more than 150 yards while scoring four touchdowns in the game. He scored on runs of 8, 16, and 64 yards, while also hauling in a 43 yard bomb from Jonathan Olguin.
It was perhaps a coming out party for Caesar, who had been limited in carries during the previous two games. However on Friday night he was able to record several powerful, and relentless runs, that also allowed him to produce more than 150 yards and that six-yard touchdown run.
Both Black and Caesar also had outstanding scores called back due to penalties in the initial half.
The Tomcats did make the contest interesting for a moment. A pass over the middle that covered 74 yards for a touchdown, drew the visiting team to within 13-6 with 8:45 remaining in the second quarter. But Clarksville would answer with Black dragging tacklers into the endzone on his 16 yard run to paydirt with 4:47 remaining in the half. The extra point kick by Octavio Resendiz extended the advantage to 20-6, a score that would stand at the intermission.
Clarksville turned the football over just once in the game, while taking the ball away on four occasions, as once again the defense rose to the occasion. In fact more than half of the Tomcats offense arrived on the long scoring pass. Lamon Bell was among the Tigers defenders that recorded thefts, and he sees the Tigers continuing to take steps in the right direction.
“Our team did their job, and we executed tonight. We are going to go out next week, and work hard, and try to get a win next week,” Bell said.
Tom Bean would not get closer to scoring than the Clarksville 45 yard line during the second half, but the Blue Tigers pushed their lead to 27-6 when Olguin scored on a brilliant 15 yard run, with 5:44 remaining in the third quarter, and Resendiz tacked on the extra point.
Black would add a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns when he scored on an eight yard run with 10:42 left, then was on the receiving end of Olguin’s bomb with 9:06 left in the contest.
“From looking at our film, and their film, we looked more aggressive than they are, and you could see it in the outcome. Next week we got to communicate more and just get better, and keep winning more games,” defensive lineman Billy Stewart explained.
The Tigers will travel to Pattonville for a meeting with the Prairiland Patriots on next Friday night.
“Hopefully we can build off this momentum, and hopefully they will be believing in themselves more after tonight. We will be getting down to work with the film, and hopefully prepare the kids better than they have ever been prepared,” Farmer concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.