Lamar County resident Larry Coker had a round of golf he won’t soon forget this past week, when he shot an immensely impressive hole in one on the third hole at Paris Golf and Country Club.
The hole in question is a 147-yard drive, and the golfer’s accomplishment was witnessed by country club golf director Jason Dawber, Tanner Nappier, Bob Long and Charles Hodges on Oct. 9.
Earlier this year, Coker finished first overall in the first flight of the Paris Golf and Country Club Fourth of July tournament, along with teammate Cole Kennedy, when they beat out dozens of other competitors to come away victorious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.