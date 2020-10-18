The Paris News logo
Buy Now

Lamar County resident Larry Coker had a round of golf he won’t soon forget this past week, when he shot an immensely impressive hole in one on the third hole at Paris Golf and Country Club.

The hole in question is a 147-yard drive, and the golfer’s accomplishment was witnessed by country club golf director Jason Dawber, Tanner Nappier, Bob Long and Charles Hodges on Oct. 9.

Earlier this year, Coker finished first overall in the first flight of the Paris Golf and Country Club Fourth of July tournament, along with teammate Cole Kennedy, when they beat out dozens of other competitors to come away victorious.

Tommy Culkin is a staff writer for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.