Already guaranteed at least a share of the District 6-2A D1 title, the Cooper Bulldogs finished their regular season off in style on Friday, crushing the Wolfe City Wolves by 40 points, 48-8, to seize sole possession of the district crown and cap off an undefeated regular season.
“It feels great,” Cooper head coach Rod Castorena said. “It’s a testament to the hard work these kids have put in starting in the offseason. This sort of accomplishment doesn’t begin when the season starts, but it begins in all the work our kids put in before the season started. We set high goals for them and were tough on them, but they rose to the challenge and have done a great job.”
The Bulldogs shone on both sides of the ball, with the offense moving the chains at will, and the defense stymying almost everything the Wolves tried offensively.
“It was just a total team effort,” Castorena said. “Everyone knew their role and did a heck of a job. … Defensively, our coaching staff did a good job coming up with a gameplan and those kids went out and executed. I feel like there aren’t many teams that can hang with us when our defense is clicking like that.”
Defensively, linebackers Noah Ramos and Landen Houchins made things difficult for Wolfe City’s running backs.
Offensively, Canon Ingram got the scoring started when he busted up the middle for a 57-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and the team never looked back. Markell Smith scored twice, once on a run from six yards out, and another on the tail end of a 25-yard pass from quarterback Colin Ingram.
And senior Matthew Langley, playing in his final regular season game as a Bulldog, delivered perhaps his finest game of the season, rushing for a trio of touchdowns on 90 yards.
“We were really like a four-headed dragon tonight with Colin, (Smith), Canon and Matthew,” Castorena said. “Each one of them had a big game.”
Castorena added that the team’s success was owed to more than just those four backs, though. The Cooper offensive linemen dominated the trenches and receivers like Wyatt Allen gave them the blocking they needed to get free for extra yardage.
Now, the Bulldogs turn their attentions to the postseason, as they prepare to take on Trenton in the bi-district round on Friday. That game will be played at 7 p.m. in Commerce.
“We’re playing well right now, but we need to continue working hard and working to get better each and every day,” Castorena said.
