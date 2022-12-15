Nikereion Marcy was a force for the Clarksville Blue Tigers when they played in the Mount Vernon-Chapel Hill Tournament last week. He scored 26 in the Tigers win over Gladewater. He put up 16 points in the win over Pittsburg. In the opening round loss to Alavarado, he had 15 points and in the Tigers’ loss to Caldwell he had 11 points.
