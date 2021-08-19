The Paris volleyball team may have started a bit slow in their Tuesday game against the Mount Pleasant Tigers, but the Ladycats certainly made sure to finish strong, downing their opponents in straight sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-13.
Though the first set initially opened with the two teams trading points, Mount Pleasant was soon able to capitalize on a number of Paris miscues to build a healthy lead for itself, stretching the margin to as many as six points at 18-12.
Many of the Ladycats’ early woes came as the result of missteps in their serve-receive game, as the out-of-sorts players let a number of serves drop for aces and were often on the back foot even when they were returning serves over the net.
“We had some issues with (serve-receive) but we made some adjustments,” Paris coach Ashley Green said after the game. “I told Lilly (Lewis), ‘You pull up; Eva (Vogt), you pass.’ And it worked, and we figured it out.”
“It had a lot to do with miscommunication,” Ladycat Macey McAmis added. “It’s early in the season, though, and we’re still working on a few things.”
Work it did, as issues with their serve-receive largely evaporated after Green called a pivotal timeout.
After finding themselves down by six, the Ladycats mounted a comeback, turning the 12-18 deficit into a 21-18 lead. The run was punctuated by a trio of aces by libero Bella Hill that first tied the set and then gave Paris the lead.
The Lady Tigers would score just two more points the rest of the way, as Paris was able to quickly shut the door on the opening set.
In the second set, it was Paris that quickly built up a somewhat comfortable lead early, going up 10-4 quickly. This time it was Mount Pleasant who came back, as the score turned to a slim 11-10 Paris lead in the blink of an eye.
After that, the two teams stayed neck-and-neck for the rest of the set, though Mount Pleasant never actually took the lead.
Green said Mount Pleasant’s ability to stick around was partially due to the Lady Tigers playing up, but also some more uncharacteristic errors for the Ladycats.
The team was bolstered in the set by middle Asia Johnson, who had two crucial kills late in the set to go with solid defense at the net.
“Asia is eager to learn and wants to get better,” Green said. “She’s the sort of player who’ll look at you and say, ‘OK, what do I need to do to make this better and be a better player?’ And I love that.”
The set ended with a nice drop shot by Johnson sandwiched between two explosive kills by McAmis, one a line shot and one a shot straight to Mount Pleasant’s back row.
All match long, McAmis managed to come up with timely kills for Paris, often managing to end bids from Mount Pleasant at making comebacks.
While Mount Pleasant managed to hang around and make things interesting in the first two sets, there was no such drama in the third.
After Mount Pleasant tied the score at 5-5 early in the final set, Paris went on an absolute tear, leaving their opponents in the dust.
“In the third set we finally started playing as well as we’re capable of,” McAmis said. “And really, we can play even better than that to be honest. We do sometimes have a tendency to start slow, and that’s something we’re working on.”
“Going into that set I told them that I wanted to hold them to single digits,” Green added. “We didn’t manage to do that, but you could definitely see a different level of intensity in them.”
McAmis was key in the final set, racking up four kills in the third set alone, including three of the team’s first five points.
“I know I have the ability to (take over offensively) but I never feel like it has to be me,” McAmis said. “It’s a team effort and I can’t do it alone, and I know a lot of my teammates can do it too. I’m just the one who a lot of the time is in the position to be that one to take over.”
Vogt recorded back-to-back kills and McAmis found a mammoth spike to put Paris just a point away from the victory, and then a block by Lilly Lewis and Johnson quickly ended the match.
McAmis led the way with 15 kills, 11 digs, eight aces and a block. Vogt had eight kills, 11 assists and six digs; Lewis had a team-best 25 assists, seven kills, four blocks and 15 digs; Jakiya Williams recorded six kills and Hill and Johnson each notched a pair of kills. Hill added six aces and 13 digs, while Johnson also had a pair of blocks.
