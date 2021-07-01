The Detroit Eagles head football coaching position has been something of a revolving door recently, but have managed to find success despite the oft-changing leadership. In Cayle Beard — the team’s recently-hired head coach, Detroit hopes they’ve found someone who will not only bring stability to the program, but also help the Eagles soar to new heights.
Beard comes to Detroit with a vast wealth of football knowledge and experience. After a successful collegiate playing career for Stephen F. Austin University, Beard entered the coaching world where he quickly made a name for himself.
“I was fortunate enough to play for and coach alongside some terrific coaches,” Beard said. “They showed me what it took to be a successful head coach and to build a championship program.”
Another skill Beard said he’s learned from his predecessors is how to coach efficiently.
“I learned to streamline practices,” he said. “A long practice isn’t as valuable as an efficient one. I know that a lot of these kids, they have jobs and other responsibilities. And I’m not going to demand that they spend all their time working on football.”
Beard has coached at a number of schools, including Temple High School, South Garland, Rockwall-Heath, Sunnyvale, Lindale and Canton. At nearly all of them, he’s been able to find great success.
He reached the mountaintop with Temple when he captured a state championship, but that was by no means his only coaching accomplishment. At South Garland, he set the team record for wins in a single season, before losing to the eventual state champs in the playoffs. At Rockwall-Heath, he advanced to the regional finals of the playoffs before again losing to the team that would go on to win it all. And at Sunnyvale, Beard took a fledgling program in its infancy and in four years had transformed the team into a district powerhouse.
However, despite his vast experience coaching elite high school teams, Beard said that’s not why he believes he’s the right fit for the job.
“During the hiring process, there was a player on the hiring committee, and he asked me, ‘Why should we hire you?’” Beard said. “I told him, ‘You might find a coach that knows more about the game of football than me. But no coach is going to care more than me. I’m invested in the school and the community. I want to help this program flourish, and I’ll do whatever it takes. … I’m going to care more than some people might think wise.’”
For Beard, seeing a player on the hiring committee — and one asking such pointed questions — was a definite sign that Detroit is where he wants to be.
“I’ve never been a part of an interview like that,” he said. “I was very impressed.”
Beard added that he approaches coaching at a personal level, and will treat his players like his own children.
“My philosophy is to criticize softly and praise loudly,” he said. “They shouldn’t be afraid to make mistakes, as long as they’re learning from them and growing from them.”
In the few short weeks that Beard has had to work with the athletes, he said it’s already apparent to him how hard his team works.
“I can already tell that they’re extremely hard workers,” he said. “They have a fire and a passion; they want to get better. We’ve got to get better every day, and in the three weeks that I’ve been working with them, I’ve seen them buy in.”
And to his new players and the community as a whole, Beard has one message he wants them to know: he’s here for the long haul.
“They want consistency; they want to hire a coach who isn’t going to use this school as a stepping stone to build their resume and go on to a bigger school, and that’s me,” he said. “I’ve got 10-12 years before I retire, and I’d like to spend the rest of my time here at Detroit.”
