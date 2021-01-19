Eight teams entered this weekend’s Midlothian Heritage Soccer Tournament. When all was said and done, the Paris Wildcats were the last team standing, having blitzed their way through the tournament in dominating fashion.
The Wildcats won three straight matches en route to the title, downing Crandall 5-0, and Carrolton-Ranchview and Grand Prairie by a score of 3-0.
“We played well defensively throughout the event,” head coach Clint Cobb said. “The fact that we had three straight shutouts speaks for itself.”
Cobb pointed to goalie Luis Ibarra — the reigning district goalie of the year — as a major defensive force for the team. However, he said, Ibarra is far from the only player deserving of praise for their defensive effort.
“We really had a lot of players step up for us on that end,” he said. “Joset Gonzalez, a sophomore, made two goal-saving clearances. There were two times the ball got past Luis and he cleared them before they crossed (the goal line). Those were definitely big plays.”
Offensively, one of the most memorable plays of the weekend came when Miguel Rivera received a pass from Edwin Gonzalez that he pocketed into the net with a header for a momentum-swinging goal.
“That was a play that really got our offense going and helped us turn things on,” Cobb said.
Cobb added that while the team is happy with the wins, he sees even brighter peaks for the team in the future.
“We played well, but we can play even better, especially at the offensive end,” he said. “We could’ve finished with an even higher number of goals. But we’ll get there.”
Statistics from the matches were not available by press time.
