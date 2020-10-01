An online petition aimed at bringing back Paris High School football ahead of the district’s Covid-19 quarantine protocol has been gaining traction of late, after two players on the varsity football team and two on the JV team tested positive for the virus.
At press time, the petition has 254 signatures.
The petition can be found at change.org/p/vs-bring-paris-football-back.
Paris Athletic Director and head football coach Steven Hohenberger did not respond to requests for comment on the petition by press time.
