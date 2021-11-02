The Rivercrest Lady Rebels volleyball team came out of the gate firing on all cylinders in their bi-district matchup against the Cumby Lady Trojans. They were unable to maintain their momentum, however, as Cumby pulled away to down the Lady Rebs in straight sets, and Rivercrest fell 23-25, 9-25, 17-25.
Rivercrest jumped out on Cumby almost immediately, with a kill and a block by Lauren Hardman setting the tone, and helping them build a quick 4-2 lead.
Hardman was terrific all game long, finding several kills and blocks against the imposing Cumby middle blockers.
“She came in with a killer mindset tonight, for sure,” Rivercrest head coach Katelyn James said of Hardman. “Last year against Boles (in the bi-district round of the playoffs), that was her off game, and I know that she wanted to make sure that she went all out and left no regrets. When we were warming up, she hit one of those quicks that went right back into the cart, and you could tell from that moment that she was locked in and ready to roll.”
After stretching their lead to three, some hitting errors from the Lady Rebels allowed Cumby to get back into the game, and with a size advantage at the net, the Lady Trojans were soon able to press their advantage, building up a six-point lead at 6-12, their biggest of the opening set, before a big kill down the line by Lady Rebel senior Korie Mankins finally broke Cumby’s serve and cut the deficit to 7-12.
The Lady Rebels proved that they wouldn’t go down without a fight, clawing back to within a single point of Cumby, and staying neck-and-neck with them throughout the remainder of the set.
A pair of phenomenal digs by freshman Lizzie Langehennig kept a rally alive long enough for Hardman to rocket the ball into the back corner of the court, drawing Rivercrest to within one at 19-20, and then on the very next play, the Lady Rebels were able to tie the game at 20-20.
An ace by Caylin Williams and another kill by Hardman kept the Lady Rebels in it until the very end, but Cumby ended up narrowly edging them out.
Unfortunately for the Lady Rebels, the next two sets weren’t nearly as close, and the Lady Rebels allowed far too many extended runs by the Lady Trojans.
Early in the second set, a big cross kill by Hardman pulled Rivercrest to within two, down 6-8. On the ensuing point, great digs by libero Logan Huddleston and Bailie English were ultimately in vain, as Cumby finished the point off once again with a big kill by one of their tall middle blockers.
Rivercrest would not serve again until Cumby had built up a 10-point lead.
Langehennig found a kill to pull Rivercrest to within 9-15, but that would be the team’s final point of the second set.
Even as Cumby won point after point, the points themselves were competitive, often coming on long rallies that featured great defensive plays from the Lady Rebs.
“Our mindset was that every single point matters; it doesn’t matter what the score is, we’re coming back,” James said.
That resiliency was on full display in the third set. Down 11 points at 11-22, the Lady Rebels mounted a furious comeback. Senior Korie Mankins found several kills and a pair of blocks during the run, with solid defense coming from Huddleston, English and Langehennig.
Ultimately, it proved to be too little too late, but not before pulling to within six points at one point, forcing Cumby to burn a timeout and giving life to the Rebel faithful who’d made the trek to watch them play.
“We were definitely coming back,” James said. “We just let them get out to too big of a lead and ran out of time.”
James thanked her trio of seniors — Hardman, Mankins and Williams — for all they’ve given the program over the years, and the leadership they provided in their senior campaigns.
“Lauren and Korie are probably the two best middles we’ve ever had come through this program,” she said. “They’ve run our offense, and they’ve been terrific leaders and done a ton of encouraging for our underclassmen. Even though they’ll be gone and we won’t have their skills next year, their legacy will still be here because of the coaching and leadership they provided.
“Caylin is someone who’s done a great job going from someone who wasn’t much of a player last year to playing a crucial, key role this year. She’s stepped up a ton, and really bought into the program and gone all out. She’s picked up our stragglers that didn’t really have a home and done a really good job helping her teammates.”
Looking back on the season, James said this was an up-and-down season, but one that she wouldn’t trade for anything.
“We had injuries throughout the year, we had people out sick — it was like a Covid year all over again even though we didn’t have anyone technically quarantined,” the head coach said. “But I don’t think I’ve had a more cohesive group with the level of chemistry that this group of players had. It’s been like a family.”
