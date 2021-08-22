Throughout the 2020-21 athletic year, high school athletic events were kept at capacity limits between 25-50%, depending on the sport. In the coming football season, schools will be allowed to open to full capacity, Texas UIL recently reported.
Texas UIL to allow full capacity at games
Tommy Culkin
Sports Editor
