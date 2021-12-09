Tariq Aman and Christian Ashby hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 12-4 run that gave Paris Junior College a 57-50 lead over Angelina College late in their junior college men’s basketball game Wednesday night.
The Dragons would hang on for their seventh consecutive victory, improving their record to 3-0 in Region XIV and 9-3 overall.
But it wasn’t easy. The Roadrunners clawed their way back into the game, holding Paris scoreless the final 3:12, while themselves scoring two field goals and three free throws to tie the game at 57-all and send the game into overtime.
Paris’ Anthony Latty scored under the basket 25 seconds into overtime.
Quandre Bullock, who had scored the last three points for Angelina in regulation, needed just 15 seconds to tie the game again, at 59-all.
But Koron Davis’ 3-pointer gave the Dragons a 62-59 lead with 3:43 to play, and the bottom dropped out for the Roadrunners.
Paris increased the lead to 67-59 over the next minute and a half on five consecutive free throws as Angelina was forced to foul. Two Roadrunners fouled out, and a 72-65 Paris victory was only a short time away.
Bullock and Raeshaun Ambris scored 17 points each for Angelina, and Errol White added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Aman had a game-high 19 points for Paris, backed by Torrin Andrews with 16. Christian Ashby finished with 11 points, including three triples.
Latty, with six rebounds and eight points around the goal, had “his best game since the season opener,” against Grayson College, Paris head coach Bill Foy said.
Ronald Holmes Jr. had eight rebounds and six points for Paris. Da’May Jones, who regularly scores in double figures, finished with just two points, but six rebounds.
