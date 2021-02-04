Zy’kius Jackson, Bubba Gray, LaDainian Council and Lain Atwood have carved their names into the history books of the Paris Wildcat football team and left an indelible imprint on PHS football. Now, the quartet of players will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level after signing their college letters of intent on Wednesday.
Jackson will continue his football career at Trinity Valley Community College, Gray will be playing for Tyler Junior College, Atwood will play for McMurry University and Council will play for Wayland Baptist University.
All four began playing football competitively just as soon as they were able. It didn’t take long for all four to fall in love with the game.
“I played a lot of sports growing up but football was special,” Gray said. “I liked that it was more physical. That’s what made it stand out.”
Upon entering high school, it didn’t take long for any of the quartet of players to make names for themselves.
Jackson, a running back, quickly established himself not just as the focal point of Paris’ offense, but also as one of the top running backs in all of Northeast Texas.
“It speaks volumes that he’s someone opposing defenses prepared for and focused on every single week, and they still weren’t able to stop him,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “It’s not often you get a player with his size and vision and feet. It’s really a special combination, and he’s only going to add to his size when he gets in their weight room.”
Jackson leaves Paris as one of the greatest players in program history. He set the school record for yards per carry, ranks second in total touchdowns, is tied for most total points and is fifth in total yardage.
“It means a lot to me,” Jackson said of the vaunted legacy he leaves behind. “I’ve loved playing here, and I’m glad I was able to make that kind of impact. When I started, I said I wanted to set a school record while I was here.”
Gray, who starred at defensive back for the Wildcats, has wowed Paris fans for years with his electrifying play, including more forced fumbles and interceptions than anyone else in the Red River Valley during his senior year.
“He’s one of the top ball-skill players i’ve ever been around,” Hohenberger said. “His ability to play the football in the air is as good as anyone I’ve coached, and I’ve coached guys who went to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tennessee in the secondary.”
Atwood only played for Paris for two seasons, as he lived in the Dallas Metroplex for most of his life. Once he moved to Lamar County, though, it didn’t take long for him to establish himself as one of the top defensive players in the Red River Valley. He was one of the area’s top linebackers during his junior campaign, and then stepped up his game even further for his senior season.
“We play in the toughest district in 4A, and Lain was our district’s top defender,” Hohenberger said. “He might not be the biggest linebacker, but he has the biggest heart, and the instincts and football IQ of anyone in the state of Texas.”
Playing alongside Atwood in the linebacker corps was Council. Possessing speed, strength and a nose for the ball, Council was another of the top defenders in the RRV.
“He is just a pure football player,” the head coach said. “He loves the game, he loves the intricacies (and) he loves film studies. He’s probably watched more game film than some of my assistant coaches, in all honesty.”
Looking back on their high school careers, the four Wildcats pointed to the camaraderie and the bond between the teammates.
“It’s a brotherhood and you don’t really find it anywhere else, even the college game,” Council said.
Looking to the future, though, each one is ready to continue playing the game they love, and to make their mark against even stiffer competition.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity to keep playing,” Atwood said. “I think it’ll be a great experience, getting to meet new people and play against tougher opponents”
“I feel extremely proud and blessed to have had these four young men in the program in our school,” Hohenberger said. “To see them use their skills and their God-given gifts, I’m so proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.