The Prairiland Lady Patriots had a stellar softball season that saw them emerge as one of the best 3A teams in the state, and they now find themselves well-represented in the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star Game, which will be played July 12 in Arlington.
McKenna Guest, who led the Lady Pats as their ace pitcher and one of their best hitters, has been selected to take part in the prestigious game.
Head coach Brian Morris, who navigated the team to a district championship and a berth in the regional semifinals, has also been named to the All-Star Game as one of the teams’ coaches.
