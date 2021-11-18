The Chisum Lady Mustangs looked impressive in their second game of the season, downing the Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas 45-34 on Tuesday.
Peyton Holland led the way with 13 points, and Emma Garner joined her in double figures, with 10.
Harmony Marsh scored seven, Ava Lamb had five and Brooklyn Atnip contributed three.
