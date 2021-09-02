The Paris Ladycats won in dramatic fashion on Tuesday, going the distance with Sulphur Springs before winning 25-17, 18-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-11.
Senior Macey McAmis finished with 27 kills and 30 digs, both team highs, to go with three aces. Lilly Lewis had 18 kills, 30 assists and 13 digs. Eva Vogt added 10 kills to go with 26 assists and 13 digs.And libero Bella Hill finished with a team-best five aces along with 25 digs.
