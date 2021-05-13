For more than two decades, Bill Sikes has been at the helm of the Paris Wildcats baseball team. Now, he’s stepping away from the team to enjoy a well-earned retirement.
An athletic child who played a number of sports growing up, Sikes — a Paris native — developed a certain affinity for baseball in particular. Some of his favorite memories from his youth involve pick-up games of baseball with other children throughout the neighborhood.
“All we ever did, every single day in the summer pretty much, was play ball,” Sikes said.
His love for the game didn’t wane with age, and Sikes became a key part of the Paris Wildcats as a high schooler.
After finishing his college career, which included time playing for Paris Junior College, Sikes didn’t immediately enter the high school coaching realm, but still stayed very much involved in the local game, helping to coach teams with the Paris Optimist Club.
He eventually got the chance to pursue his dream of coaching when he joined the coaching staff at Paris High as an assistant coach under then-coach Benton Rainey.
After working as an assistant for the Wildcats for a couple years, Sikes took his first head coaching gig for the Clarksville Blue Tigers.
He immediately proved he had what it took to run a program, as he led the Tigers to their first playoff berth in several seasons in his first year on the job.
He stayed with Clarksville for one year before the head coaching job at Paris opened up, and Sikes said he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to coach his alma mater.
“I hated leaving Clarksville, because we’d just made the playoffs and won the district (at Clarksville), and had a good thing going over there, but I couldn’t pass up the chance to come back to Paris,” Sikes said. “I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to come back home and coach.”
A program with a proud tradition that includes multiple state titles and several more deep playoff runs, Sikes said it was an honor to become a part of the Paris Wildcats’ proud baseball tradition.
“It’s been so important to the community, not just in the last 30-40 years, but even before that,” Sikes said. “The 1955 team won state, the 1961 team went to state, and then Coach Rainey won another state championship here in 1989. And on top of that, Paris has had a lot more years where they’ve still made it deep into the playoffs.”
Looking back on his time with the Wildcats, Sikes has had his fair share of big wins and deep playoff runs too.
One that sticks in his mind was a dramatic playoff win over Celina about a decade ago.
“It really looked bleak at the end of the game, but somehow we found a way to rally from being down three in the final inning,” Sikes said. “We were going up against a pitcher who’s throwing in the major leagues now, but we found a way to win that game with an inside-the-park grand slam with two outs and two strikes on us.”
Sikes also pointed to some fiercely competitive playoff battles with the Gilmer Buckeyes over the years.
“We’ve had some real battles with them,” Sikes said. “Series that go three games, deep into extra innings, and year after year after year against them. Those games were some of the most memorable of my time here.”
In his time as the Wildcats’ head coach, Sikes won 11 district championships and made the playoffs several more times, maintaining Paris as a consistent threat in one of the most competitive 4A districts in the state of Texas.
However, some of the memories Sikes said he’ll cherish most didn’t come from the playoffs, and in fact didn’t even come in winning seasons.
“Some of my favorite memories come from years that we didn’t even make the playoffs,” he said. “When you see guys continue to battle and play together even when things aren’t going our way, that’s rewarding in its own right.”
Through it all, Sikes said the most rewarding part of coaching isn’t the wins or the additions he’s made to Paris’ trophy case, but the relationships he’s formed with each and every one of the players who has donned a Paris Wildcats jersey.
“When former students come back and tell me how much it meant playing baseball here, or tell me that I made an impact on them, that’s the best part of the job,” he said.
Sikes said he had been thinking about retirement for the past couple of years, but decided that this year coaching the Wildcats would be his last shortly before the season started.
“I thought this was a good year to go out on, and plus I’ve been at this for a while,” Sikes said with a chuckle.
Sikes said he plans to use the extra time he has to be with his family more, but added that he’s only retiring from coaching for the time being, and will stay on with Paris ISD as a teacher for a while longer.
And while he won’t be in the dugout coaching the Wildcats, he said people can still expect to find him in the stands, cheering on the team on Friday nights.
“I’m a Paris Wildcat to the bone,” Sikes said. “I’m always going to be a Wildcat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.