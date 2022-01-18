The North Lamar Panthers never let up on the soccer field Friday against Grand Saline, though they came up short in a 5-4 heartbreaker.
The Panthers started a bit slowly and fell behind by a pair of goals early, but responded with goals by Ethan Foster, Cooper Moore and Luis Morales to take a 3-2 lead heading into halftime. Grand Saline would outscore the Panthers 2-1 in the second half, though, with North Lamar’s final goal coming from Morales.
North Lamar coach Justin Stout praised his team, who battled despite having multiple key players out due to injury, illness or other sports obligations.
“There’s no quit in these guys, and that’s the important takeaway,” he said.
