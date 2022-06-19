Across the Red River Valley in 2022 were several excellent teams led by similarly excellent players. Even amongst the cream of the area’s crop, though, two players stood out above the rest: Prairiland Lady Patriot McKenna Guest and Chisum Lady Mustang Peyton Holland.
Both dominated in several aspects of the game, led their teams to great heights and have earned the honor of being named Co-MVPs for the 2022 season.
McKenna Guest
Guest began playing at a young age, she said, on the encouragement of her parents. Quickly, she realized that not only did she enjoy the game, but she had a real knack for it as well.
“I started to like it, and I started to realize what I could do in it,” she said. “That made me proud to be able to play to my level. For most of my life, I’ve been able to dominate people on the mound, and being able to take charge is a really special feeling and gave me a sense of leadership.
“When I’m at school I’m with my friends but when I’m pitching, I’m by myself and I can focus on me and my mechanics and my body and what I’m doing. It feels so easy and natural for me.”
Though Guest seemed to have a natural talent for softball, and in particular pitching, she elevated her craft even further with tireless dedication and hard work, much of which happens behind the scenes.
“I’m pretty much always working on my game,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve got lessons every week, and sometimes twice a week. Every day I’m pushing myself and working to be the best I can be.”
After an incredible sophomore season in which she immediately established herself as a dominating force, Guest entered her junior season with extremely high expectations for both herself and for her team as a whole. She’d exploded onto the scene with a stellar sophomore season in 2021 that saw her go toe-to-toe with some of the best softball players in the state, and she knew she and her team could do great things in 2022.
“To be honest, I wouldn’t say there was a moment this year where I realized we could be something special, because I already knew we had that potential the year before,” Guest said. “Every one of us came into this year determined. We were on a mission.”
The Lady Patriots were a team loaded with talent up and down the lineup, but Guest set herself apart in all regards. At the plate she was magnificent, boasting a batting average of .434, an on-base percentage of over .500 and eight home run bombs.
“Obviously, McKenna is an amazing pitcher, but I think the area we saw the most growth from her this year was in her hitting,” Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said. “She had good moments as a sophomore, but this year she was way more consistent at the plate. She really became a player who was elite not just as a pitcher, but as an offensive player as well.”
“The funny thing is, I honestly didn’t work too much on my swing during the offseason,” Guest admitted with a chuckle. “I didn’t really put much work into my offensive game in between seasons, and really just focused on pitching. I actually think that taking that mental break and not being so nervous and overthinking things in the box is what allowed me to get better as a hitter.”
Looking back at the season, Guest points to the team’s playoff series against Gunter as one of her best performances at the plate. Over the course of the two games she amassed four hits, one of which was a home run, and drove in four RBIs as well.
“I felt like I saw the ball really good in those games,” Guest said. “Games where I did good at the plate usually started with a hit in my first at-bat, because then I think I just got things rolling and carried that into the rest of the game.”
But while her hitting was elite, Guest’s pitching ability is where she truly sets herself apart from everyone else in the Red River Valley.
Guest was simply phenomenal in the circle for Prairiland, and left no doubt that she was the top pitcher in the area in 2022. Her jaw-dropping numbers of a 1.14 ERA, a subterranean WHIP of 0.67 and her nearly-unbelievable 366 strikeouts all speak for themselves, but her level of dominance as a pitcher goes beyond what the numbers reveal.
“My mindset in the circle is just to go after batters and attack and get what I want out of the game,” Guest said. “I feel like that came from a mental maturity that wasn’t there as much for me the year before.”
In her arsenal is just about every single pitch except a drop-ball, Guest said.
“I really, really like to hammer my rise-ball, because I typically have the most success with getting batters to chase that one,” Guest said. “This year I didn’t focus on my curveball as much, even though I still used it, and I focused more on the inside corner and batters got jammed this year. I’ve got a good changeup too, and that helped me out a bunch this year.”
“I felt like for sure she was the best pitcher in the region this past year,” Morris said. “With her in the circle, we felt like we had a chance against literally any team in the state, and so she’s a big part of the reason our confidence was so high.”
Guest was the image of consistency, and any time she took to the circle it was almost a given that she’d pitch a complete game, allow fewer than two runs and strike out about a dozen batters. But when looking back on the season, there’s one game that immediately comes to mind when she thinks about her season — her team’s playoff opener against Bells.
Guest was in rare form, throwing a perfect game and utterly dominating the Lady Panthers.
“I know you’re not supposed to tell yourself you have a perfect game going, but it was in the back of my mind all game,” Guest said with a laugh. “It just felt like everything was working for me that game. I was placing the ball exactly where I wanted and they never seemed to be able to guess what I was going to throw next. It was really just a game where I felt like everything went well.”
Guest’s prowess helped propel the Lady Patriots into serious contention for a state title. And though they fell short of that goal, she’s determined to do everything she can to cement her name in the annals of Prairiland sports history next year.
“With next year being my senior year, I’m incredibly motivated,” she said. “Me, (catcher Kyndal Yaross) and everyone else want this. And we know we have what it takes.
Peyton Holland
While Guest dedicated herself solely to softball at a young age, forgoing all other sports, Holland is the opposite. If you attended any girls sporting event at Chisum in the 2021-22 school year, you were bound to see Holland shining front and center.
And while Holland said it’s impossible to pick which of her three loves — softball, basketball and volleyball — is her favorite, she said it’s clear which one she’s best at.
“I’ve grown up around softball,” she said with a smile. “It’s the one I’ve been playing for the longest, and with a mom who’s a coach, it’s something I’ve just always been geared towards.”
In Holland’s sophomore year, her first year of varsity softball, she proved that she already had the skills of a seasoned veteran. Her impressive play in all facets of the game made her a dynamic force from day one.
In her junior year, though, she experienced growth at an unprecedented level, making her immensely impressive sophomore year look paltry in comparison.
With a batting average of .580, an on-base percentage of .663, 47 hits in just 28 games and 10 home runs — tied for the most in the entire area — Holland established herself as the most fearsome batter in the Red River Valley, with nobody combining her raw power and ability to hit for average. And her numbers are made all the more impressive given the tough district she plays in, as she faced some top-level 3A pitching on a nearly-nightly basis.
“She’s got such great strength and athleticism that it allows her to really crush the ball,” head coach and Peyton’s mother Denise Holland said. “She really improved her discipline at the plate too, which is a big reason she had the season that she did.”
Perhaps most surprising was the tremendous power Peyton Holland demonstrated in her swing, blasting 10 home runs, seven of which were out-of-the-park homers, after only hitting one inside-the-park home run and none that left the park in her sophomore season.
The reason for the glaring discrepancy comes in what her role was in the lineup as a sophomore. Last year, she was primarily a slapper, looking to poke the ball through holes and get on base using her speed. This year, she was able to sit back in the box and swing away.
“Growing up, Peyton was always one of the smallest girls, so we used her awesome speed to her advantage and had her slapping and looking to get on base any way she could,” Denise Holland explained. “In the last two years, and especially this past year, she really got a lot bigger and stronger, and now she’s not small at all. So we were able to let her use her strength to her full advantage.”
The result was a season at the plate for the record books, as Peyton Holland presented opposing pitchers with a challenge that almost none could find an answer for.
Looking back on the year, one of Holland’s best performances came in a big road win against Edgewood. In the outing, she went 4-for-4, scored five total runs and drove in a pair as well.
However, Holland said her best performances aren’t nearly as memorable as her favorite overall moment of the season: the Lady Mustangs’ 5-2 win over defending state champ and perennial powerhouse Rains.
“Going in, we knew everyone expected Rains to win,” Peyton Holland said. “So we went in there like we had nothing to lose, and I honestly think that’s one of my favorite wins ever, just because I know we stunned everyone and proved them all wrong.”
For as good a hitter as Peyton Holland was in 2022, it’s far from the only area she excelled. Out in the field, she possessed lightning-fast reflexes and a cannon for an arm, allowing her to make diving catches and stops, and gun out runners with some highlight reel-worthy plays.
“That all comes down to her athleticism and her awareness of the game,” Denise Holland said. “She’s able to read things incredibly well coming off the bat and then has the ability to get there faster than just about anyone. That sort of stuff can’t be taught.”
Diving and leaping catches, savvy double plays and runners thrown out from across the field were the norm for her.
And she was her team’s most reliable pitcher as well, utilizing a nasty screwball and changeup to get through most any batter she faced.
“I know I’m not the type of power pitcher who’s just going to mow everyone down and get a bunch of strikeouts,” Peyton Holland admitted. “My mindset was all about inducing grounders or pop-ups, and trusting my defense behind me to make the plays when I force the hitters into weak contact.”
With her leadership in all areas of the game, the Lady Mustangs had their best season in years, making the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and picking up several big wins along the way.
“This season was a lot of fun,” Peyton Holland said. “I’m glad we got over that hump, especially for (catcher Hannah Ford), our senior. But I’m not satisfied. I know we have the talent to go a couple rounds deep at least. That’s what the goal is next year.”
